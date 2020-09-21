LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. has partnered with leading casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation to launch an all-new player loyalty mobile application: B Connected Mobile.
Developed by the Aristocrat Customer Experience (CX) Solutions team in conjunction with the Boyd Interactive team, B Connected Mobile utilizes best-in-class mobile technology to enhance the Boyd guest experience. Available on both Android and iOS, B Connected Mobile is the next generation of player connectivity, offering engagement at home, on-the-go, or on the casino floor.
Through B Connected Mobile, Boyd Gaming customers will be able to view account balances and tier status in the B Connected loyalty program, as well as activate promotional offers and drawing entries. A personalized B Connected inbox, tied to the patron's B Connected card, will share discounts, offers and feature exclusive entertainment and promotions, allowing the guest in real-time to redeem or plan their activities for an upcoming stay or visit.
"Thanks to our strategic partnership with Aristocrat, Boyd Gaming now has a best-in-class mobile platform that will allow us to greatly enhance the guest experience at our properties," said Blake Rampmaier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Boyd Gaming. "Ultimately, we will make B Connected Mobile the hub of a unique digital experience – a mobile tool that can be used as a cashless wallet, player loyalty card and hotel room key, all available from a player's smartphone."
Cath Burns, Executive Vice President Customer Experience Solutions at Aristocrat, said, "We are thrilled that Boyd Gaming has selected the Aristocrat suite of solutions to help transform both the guest experience and the industry."
Under terms of the agreement, Boyd Gaming will utilize all of Aristocrat's Oasis 360™ CX Solutions as its patron engagement ecosystem at all of its casino properties nationwide. Boyd Gaming currently operates 29 casino properties nation-wide.
Aristocrat's Oasis 360™ system is one of the most widely used casino management systems in North America. It combines an award-winning portfolio of casino management technology comprised of slot management, bonusing, digital, table management, single card loyalty solutions, kiosk, and a media management hub.
ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.
