LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boyle Tower / MUTUO and Urb-in, were honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Experimental category.
The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.
Our design team researched a new 'affordable-by-design' housing typology to be used as a novel tool in the housing 'toolbox.' We are proposing reinforced precast box culverts (10' wide x 8' deep x 10' high) commonly used for infrastructure projects as a viable solution for building modern, compact housing.
The research departed from the idea that prefabricated components for large scale infrastructure projects have already achieved an economy of scale. Compared to standard modular construction this system offers smaller modular room-by-room increments, and its monolithic shell acts as both structure, interior and exterior finish.
Boyle Tower stacks five units into a tower configuration with modules that are locally manufactured and transported to the site and craned into place. The complete tower will have its shell assembled in one to two days.
The project has a construction start date scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.
About MUTUO
MUTUO is an Architecture Studio based in Los Angeles. The founders and principals are Fernanda Oppermann and Jose Herrasti. They believe in blurring the architecture profession's boundaries in ways that allow MUTUO to proactively create meaningful impact through architecture, and to have a more dynamic role with bigger influence on creating built environments and solving complex city challenges. https://thisismutuo.com/
