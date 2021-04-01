SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Kyro, a sponsored skateboarder from the San Francisco Bay Area in California, quits skateboarding to become a rapper on April 1st.
Here is his first song lyrics.
(Verse 1)
I'm out!
I'm tired of going skating, all this flipping and spinning is getting really aggravating
I'm done!
I hate having fun, I never really liked being outside riding in the sun
I'm gone!
Correct me if I'm wrong, but watching people fly through the air just makes me want to yawn
The end!
This aint pretend, I'm getting really sick of spending time with all my excellent friends
(Chorus)
I'm quittin' skatin' cause I hate being happy
Stepping off the board cause it's lame to feel good
No more riding in the streets, now I'm all about the beats
No more wheels under my feets, understood?
(Verse 2)
Exercising, is for losers
I'd rather spend all day in front of a computer
Will I miss it, I don't think so
I really hate it when I get into a good flow
I hate laughing, I hate learning, I hate growing and love
Ride a skateboard, no never again
I'm certain my career will lose all it's momentum
(Chorus)
I'm quittin' skatin' cause I hate being happy
Stepping off the board cause it's lame to feel good
No more riding in the streets, now I'm all about the beats
No more wheels under my feets, understood?
(Verse 3)
I've done it all, I went all terrain, I skated everything, now it's time for change
Nails off the Braille drop, tree through the rooftop, hope the glass board don't break when the tail pops
I've rolled on rebar, carved on copper, done it up proper
I was flipping on pitchforks, knives and axes, artificial grasses
Everyday I get bodied! but you'll never see me cry
Cause I never make mistakes and if I fell I meant to fall cause everything I do I do it first try!
(Battle Intro)
Uh oh, we might have a battle brewin'
A big bombastic Braille battle brewin'
Flow so good, gonna cause hysteria
It's Ice Man Vs...a sponsored skateboarder from the San Fransisco Bay Area
Fight!
(Ricky's Turn)
That's right! I'm taking on the boss and I'm gonna lay it down no matter the cost. Don't even try Kyro you already lost, I'm the Ice man so cold you can feel the frost.
Don't get me wrong you got good moves for a skater in the 90s you're a radical dude
And when it's manual time you are the ringer, but you cant scooter up a slope without breaking a finger.
And I see you on the vert ramp doing alright, but we'll be skating in the dark if you keep breaking the lights.
And you think your so cool cause you started it all and taught a new generation to get up when they fall but
When you're strapped to board and taped to a ball and flipping through the air, then you can give me a call
Now, before you say I'm a jerk, just let me guess your next trick.....ummmm tre-flip revert?
(Aarons Turn)
Woah! Ice man? That aint really nice man! This lyrical aggression will not stand and
For your information baggy pants are quite stylin' and when they come back you'll have to come to me to buy them.
Ok, so you can talk the talk, but man I was landing tricks when you were learning to walk.
And don't forget, I'm the boss, so you do what I want, why don't you go up on the roof and try to jump off
I saw you skate in a trash can, your moves are garbage? Staying up all night like a Braille house hostage.
Listen, if you not to busy bleeding, the floor is covered in mayo and in need of a cleaning
Now, I didn't want to have to throw my weight, or spit this hate, but ya pushed me mate
So let me set ya straight, I like sk8? Ugh, more like not so great.
(Chorus)
I'm quittin' skatin' cause I hate being happy
Stepping off the board cause it's lame to feel good
No more riding in the streets, now I'm all about the beats
No more wheels under my feets, understood?
(Verse 4)
No more flip tricks, lip tricks, spins or grabs
No more bruises, cuts, and scabs
My words are knives and I'm taking a stab
I know I'll make it as a rapper with the luck of the Gab
So go out and tell everyone that you know
Cause keeping up this flow is a hard rhino
And if you wanna battle with me toe to toe
Just subscribe and like and leave a comment below
Let's go!
(End)
Disclaimer: We hope you enjoyed this April fools day joke.
