NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand & New, a podcast of the International Trademark Association (INTA), will present a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the professional and personal life of the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a two-part series airing on March 30 and April 13. The episodes feature three distinguished women who knew Justice Ginsburg extremely well, including Jane Ginsburg, a renowned authority on intellectual property (IP) law and the daughter of Justice Ginsburg.
The series, entitled "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Her Legacy in the IP World," features Jane Ginsburg, Professor of Literary and Artistic Property Law at Columbia Law School in New York, New York, and a staunch supporter of authors' rights; Mary Hartnett, an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, Washington, D.C., and co-author with Justice Ginsburg and Professor Wendy Williams of the bestselling book, My Own Words; and Judge Margaret McKeown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, San Francisco, California, who has lectured throughout the world on IP and other issues, and was Justice Ginsburg's friend and mentee.
In a wide-ranging and candid discussion, the guests shed light on the many ways Justice Ginsburg shaped U.S. IP law through her opinions, including her approach to writing a dissent "as if it were the majority opinion," said Professor Ginsburg. They also share anecdotes about the Justice's personal life—from her friendships to her cooking to her unexpected fondness of the nickname the "Notorious RBG."
"We are so pleased to bring together three IP trailblazers to pay tribute to an icon, Justice Ginsburg. Our guests offer a rare glimpse into her life, engaging in a lively and insightful conversation that highlights the Justice's contributions to the legal world and society," said Brand & New Host Audrey Dauvet, an IP lawyer and entrepreneur.
Now in its third season, Brand & New continues engaging in conversations with an international roster of influential experts and visionaries on need-to-know topics about the trademark world and beyond. Brand & New draws as many as 1,800 listeners per episode and ranks in the top 30 percent of most-listened-to podcasts. Upcoming topics include small- and medium-sized enterprises, innovation, and copyright advocacy and policy leadership. Brand & New airs on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms.
About the International Trademark Association
The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. Members include nearly 6,500 organizations, representing more than 34,350 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 185 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Santiago, Singapore, and Washington, D.C., and a representative in New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.
