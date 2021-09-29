NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 787 Coffee Ranks No. 591 on the 2021 Inc. 5000,
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8000 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
Inc. magazine revealed that 787 Coffee is No. 591 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are driven by our caffeinated customers and co-workers, without them there is no us." – Brandon Pena, CEO, 787 Coffee.
Pena is working hard to take Puerto Rico's Finest coffee to the world. "I am work hard to bring value to the community that supports us, to our caffeinated customers and to my co-workers, we all work so hard to give that shot of energy to our amazing customers."
Brandon Pena decided to Double NYC Footprint During COVID. This decision took them to a very successful story as they now operate 10 coffee shops in New York City, two in Puerto Rico and have five other locations under construction.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is now available on newsstands.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
More about 787 Coffee
A from farm to cup coffee experience. Coffee farm is located in Maricao, Puerto Rico. They grow, process and roast their own coffee beans. Directly sourced to 10 coffee shops in NYC and 2 in Puerto Rico.
For humans, by humans.
