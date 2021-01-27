AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrandOps, a brand performance tech provider, introduces the BrandOps Analytics Platform. The cloud platform continuously gathers data from dozens of marketing channels, organizes it for analysis, and produces insights that marketers use to improve their messaging, positioning, channel mix, and overall brand performance.
Marketers spend nearly half of their budgets on branding but are stuck with infrequent and inaccurate surveys to measure results. General martech solutions lack the ability and focus needed to effectively guide branding work and increase market share. Even sophisticated brands struggle to measure brand performance because data is scattered across tools, teams, and agencies.
The BrandOps Analytics Platform provides real-time data and insights that marketers use to know how their activities impact brand health and value. Built-in analytics illuminate the entire marketing funnel and guide marketers to the best opportunities to maximize brand performance.
BrandOps Scores, based on millions of signals, make it easy to see brand performance against competitors, across channels, and in each funnel stage. The scoring model is tuneable to fit a brand's unique strategy. Customizable goals for branding activities and outcomes help managers communicate expectations, track progress, and create a cross-functional collaborative spirit focused on brand growth.
"After two years of development, we're excited to launch our full-featured brand analytics platform to help marketers build winning brands. The feedback from CMOs and other brand stakeholders has already exceeded our expectations," said Jeff Schneider, CEO of BrandOps.
Research shows that continuously reaching all buyers in a category with consistent branding is essential to growing market share. BrandOps automatically identifies the "Category Kings" that do this best through the entire marketing funnel. The platform's executive reports and detailed channel data give marketers the insights they need to capture and keep category leadership.
BrandOps is a brand performance tech provider focused on helping marketers maximize the impact of their brands on business performance. To learn more about BrandOps, please visit BrandOps.io. Follow BrandOps on Twitter at @BrandOps_HQ.
