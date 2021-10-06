NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, in partnership with Newsweek magazine, BrandSpark International announced its 9th annual BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTAs) winners in Finance & Insurance, Health & Fitness, Retail & Restaurants, Telecom & Home, Travel and Apps & Websites as voted by American shoppers. In one of the largest studies of its kind, BrandSpark surveyed 7858 Americans to capture their honest opinions of what brands they trust the most as well as the reasons for their trust across 62 unique categories.

Finance, Insurance, and Retail -

As the world approaches the end of year two of the pandemic, BrandSpark expanded its study to include 12 new Finance & Insurance categories in the 2022 edition, partly because many Americans have been reviewing their personal finances. Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the program said, "Many Americans were negatively affected by the pandemic, but savings rates actually increased. Knowing which finance and insurance brands other Americans trust the most can help them make smarter decisions on personal finances."

Government restrictions transformed the retail industry and heightened consumer cautiousness, translating to the need for a high level of trust in this segment. The study added 12 retail categories where trust will have enhanced relevance as shoppers return to brick & mortar establishments more frequently. Robert Levy, BrandSpark International President, says, "Most consumers want to avoid or minimize contact with others, so it is crucial that retail and restaurant brands build trust, which might look like a well thought out and clearly communicated plan showing exactly how they have consumers' interests in mind."

The annual BrandSpark American Shopper Study found that price sensitivity is at its lowest point in recent years across the majority of categories. More Americans increasingly value premium quality products as savings on travel, dining and in other areas have helped shoppers justify paying more for better brands elsewhere. Consumers are trading up more often but still want to ensure they are making smart buying decisions" says Levy. "Buying brands they know are highly trusted by others increases the likelihood that they will deliver a great experience."

Why is trust important? -

BrandSpark has found that consumers buy brands they trust more frequently and pay more for them. Brands can build trust by focusing on eight key trust drivers identified by BrandSpark: Quality, Fair Prices, Recommendation, Innovation, Customer Support, Values, Transparency, and Heritage. "Trust is important because it builds loyalty and engagement between consumers and brands; everyone benefits when building trust is prioritized" confirms Philip Scrutton, Vice-President Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. "The BrandSpark American Shopper Study showed that 75% of shoppers trust consumer voted awards. Since the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are completely determined by consumers, it provides a consensus of trust which allows consumers to shop smarter and encourages purchasing those brands that are most trusted," says Scrutton.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards -

1. Most Trusted Job Site/Employment Classified – Indeed secured the highest share of trust of any brand in the study at 69%, and highest margin over the next closest competitor at 62.5%

2. Most Trusted Airline for Cleanliness – Southwest won this valuable honor as Americans take to the skies more frequently and want to ensure a clean and safe flying experience

3. Most Trusted Cryptocurrency Exchange – Coinbase dominates this fairly new space which has garnered major interest but is still establishing trust with investors

4. Most Trusted Tax Preparation Software – Turbotax has helped many Americans file their taxes from the comfort of their home.

5. Most Trusted Short-term rental site – Airbnb is the most trusted Short-term Rental Booking Site with a 47% trust share. As consumers are more willing to travel again we can expect increasing rental bookings from consumers remembering who they should trust.

The winners and how they are determined -

The 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. The brand(s) voted most trusted is listed as Gold. The brand(s) listed as Silver and Bronze are considered "Top Ranked", having garnered a significant trust share in the category.

7858 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%). Brands must receive minimum 10% trust share to be eligible to be recognized.

APPS & WEBSITES

Circulars

Gold: Flipp

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Food Delivery

Gold: DoorDash

Silver: Uber Eats

Bronze: Grubhub

Internet Radio Network

Gold: Pandora

Silver: iHeartRADIO / Sirius XM / Spotify (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Job Search

Gold: Indeed

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Online Real Estate Search

Gold: Zillow

Silver: realtor.com

Bronze: N/A

Ride Sharing

Gold: Uber

Silver: Lyft

Bronze: N/A

Short-term Rentals

Gold: Airbnb

Silver: VRBO

Bronze: N/A

Website Builder

Gold: Wix

Silver: GoDaddy / WordPress (tie)

Bronze: N/A

FINANCIAL & INSURANCE SERVICES

Auto Insurance

Gold: State Farm

Silver: Progressive

Bronze: Geico

Bank Customer Service (National)

Gold: Bank of America / Chase (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Bank Customer Service (Midwest)

Gold: Chase

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Bank Customer Service (Northeast)

Gold: Bank of America / Chase (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Bank Customer Service (South)

Gold: Bank of America / Wells Fargo (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Bank Customer Service (West)

Gold: Chase

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Cashback Credit Card

Gold: Discover

Silver: Capital One

Bronze: Chase

Credit Card with Perks

Gold: Chase

Silver: Capital One / Discover (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Cryptocurrency Exchange

Gold: Coinbase

Silver: Robinhood

Bronze: N/A

Financial News

Gold: Wall Street Journal

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Full-Service Investment Brokerage

Gold: Fidelity

Silver: Edward Jones

Bronze: N/A

Home Insurance

Gold: State Farm

Silver: Allstate

Bronze: N/A

Life Insurance

Gold: State Farm

Silver: Metlife

Bronze N/A

Low Interest Credit Card

Gold: Capital One

Silver: Discover

Bronze: Chase

No Annual Fee Credit Card

Gold: Capital One / Discover (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: Chase

Online Bank

Gold: Chime

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Online Payment

Gold: Paypal

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Personal Banking (National)

Gold: Bank of America / Chase (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Personal Banking (Midwest)

Gold: Chase

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Personal Banking (Northeast)

Gold: Bank of America / Chase (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Personal Banking (South)

Gold: Bank of America

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Personal Banking (West)

Gold: Chase / Wells Fargo (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Real Estate Agency

Gold: RE/MAX

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Self-Directed Online Investing

Gold: Robinhood

Silver: Fidelity / TD Ameritrade (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Store Credit Card

Gold: Kohl's

Silver: Walmart

Bronze: Target

Supplemental Health Insurance

Gold: Blue Cross Blue Shield / United Healthcare (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Tax Preparation Software

Gold: TurboTax

Silver: H&R Block

Bronze: N/A

Travel Rewards Credit Card

Gold: Chase

Silver: American Express

Bronze: N/A

HEALTH & FITNESS

Gym

Gold: Planet Fitness

Silver: YMCA

Bronze: N/A

Weight Loss Program

Gold: WW (Weight Watchers)

Silver: Noom

Bronze: N/A

RETAIL & RESTAURANT CHAINS

Auto Parts

Gold: AutoZone

Silver: O'Reilly

Bronze: Advance

Camping & Outdoor Gear

Gold: Cabela's / Dick's (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: Bass Pro Shops / REI (tie)

Chicken Restaurant

Gold: KFC

Silver: Chick-fil-A

Bronze: Popeyes

Coffee Shop

Gold: Starbucks

Silver: Dunkin'

Bronze: N/A

Cosmetics

Gold: Ulta Beauty

Silver: Sephora

Bronze: N/A

Family Dining (National)

Gold: Applebee's / Olive Garden (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Family Dining (Midwest)

Gold: Applebee's / Olive Garden (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Family Dining (Northeast)

Gold: Applebee's

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Family Dining (West)

Gold: Olive Garden

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Gas Station

Gold: Shell

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Glasses / Prescription Eyewear

Gold: America's Best / Walmart (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Golf Clubs and Accessories

Gold: Dick's

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Haircuts

Gold: Great Clips

Silver: SUPERCUTS

Bronze: N/A

Hunting & Fishing Gear

Gold: Bass Pro Shops

Silver: Cabela's

Bronze: Dick's

Pharmacy

Gold: CVS

Silver: Walgreens

Bronze: Walmart

Smoothie/Juice Bar

Gold: Jamba

Silver: Smoothie King

Bronze: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Sports Bar

Gold: Buffalo Wild Wings

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Tires Sales & Service

Gold: Discount Tire (America's Tire)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

TELECOM & HOME SERVICES

Alarm Service

Gold: ADT

Silver: Ring

Bronze: N/A

Cellular Service

Gold: Verizon

Silver: AT&T / T-Mobile (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Discount Cellular Service

Gold: Tracfone

Silver: Consumer Cellular

Bronze: N/A

High Speed Internet

Gold: Charter Spectrum

Silver: Xfinity

Bronze: AT&T

Home Phone Service

Gold: AT&T

Silver: Verizon / Xfinity (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Meal Kit Delivery

Gold: HelloFresh

Silver: Blue Apron

Bronze: N/A

Moving Company

Gold: U-Haul

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

TV Service

Gold: Charter Spectrum / Xfinity (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: Dish / DIRECTV (tie)

TRAVEL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Air Travel to Europe

Gold: American Airlines / Delta (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: United

Air Travel to Sun Destinations

Gold: Southwest

Silver: American / Delta (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Airline for Cleanliness

Gold: Southwest

Silver: Delta

Bronze: American

Airline Loyalty Program

Gold: Delta Skymiles / Southwest Rapid Rewards (tie)

Silver: N/A

Bronze: AAdvantage (American)

Budget Hotel

Gold: Holiday Inn

Silver: Best Western / Motel 6 (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Car Rental

Gold: Enterprise

Silver: Hertz

Bronze: N/A

Cruiseline

Gold: Carnival

Silver: Royal Caribbean

Bronze: Norwegian / Princess (tie)

Domestic Air Travel

Gold: Delta

Silver: American / Southwest (tie)

Bronze: N/A

Vacation Packages

Gold: Expedia

Silver: N/A

Bronze: N/A

Newsweek Media Partnership -

BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

About BrandSpark International -

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omni-channel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and leading shopper community and digital promotions platform ShopperArmy.com.

Permission and authorization are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

For further information, interview requests, or a complimentary topline presentation of the research please contact:

Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, abellisario@brandspark.com

For licensing information, please contact:

Brian Kolb, Chief Brand Officer, ENVeritas, brian@enveritasgroup.com

Media Contact

Adam Bellisario, BrandSpark International, 1 4165610096, ABellisario@BrandSpark.com

 

