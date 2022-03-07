POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner: Palm Beach Tiffany Building Penthouse"
Audrey Hepburn would have been in heaven! Instead of Breakfast at Tiffany's, she could have had breakfast, lunch and dinner on Tiffany's - every day of the week! Time for a script rewrite when it comes to the Palm Beach penthouse that sits atop Tiffany - the store that brings tears of joy to so many women. No need to catch a cab or bus or walk more than a few feet to one of the world's premier jewelry stores. With the main structure completed and considering its unique and enviable location directly on Worth Avenue, South Florida's Rodeo Drive, the builder felt the buyer would have specific design tastes and is selling the space undecorated at auction on March 15th. With a figure of around $20 million in mind.
Just like Tiffany, some institutions never change, like window shopping on Palm Beach's glitzy Worth Avenue. The epicenter of the ritzy town where the wealthy shop at Chanel, Gucci, Lilly Pulitzer and Tiffany. Before they head out to their yachts, polo matches and dinner at the Everglades Club where billionaires enjoy socializing with their peers. Not too far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago or the former Joseph Kennedy family mansion that sold in 2020 for $70 million.
New owners of the building, Kean Developers, have turned the second floor above Tiffany into a five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath residence with staff quarters totaling 13,000 square feet, including the new upper level. Notably, they added a level to include a rooftop terrace with swimming pool, game room, bar and gym. There is also a rooftop glass-walled pergola, spa and waterfall. Located near the center of Palm Beach, it is just a few steps to the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the Intracoastal Waterway to the west, and the Everglades Golf Club greens just across the street.
The yet-to-be-completed Tiffany Building penthouse is currently listed with John Reynolds and Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman, Palm Beach, at $19.5 million while waiting to hit the auction block on March 15th.
