NEW YORK, Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today Breaking Media, Inc., a network of websites, e-newsletters, events, and social media channels for influential, affluent business communities, announced that it has chosen MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), a leader in helping publishers monetize their digital assets, to facilitate business deals that will broaden the availability of its highly regarded business news, insight, and analysis.
The company's network includes five active brands - Above the Law, Dealbreaker, Fashionista, MedCityNews, Breaking Defense – as well as two archived sites, Breaking Energy and Breaking Gov. "Our talented journalists, who include experts in the fields of law, finance, fashion, healthcare, defense, energy, and government, develop content for those vertical market communities based on what readers tell us they need and value," Breaking Media CEO John Lerner said. "MEIG's deep understanding of the content licensing landscape means we can enter new partnerships to enable more of those readers, on more platforms, to more easily connect with this valuable business knowledge."
MEIG was founded to help publishers in their efforts to identify, negotiate, and grow distribution partnerships, which can be difficult to optimize when in-house licensing personnel resources are limited. "High quality B2B content is of perennial interest to the aggregators, syndicators, and IP licensing vendors with whom we work closely," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president. "By forging new deals to distribute Breaking Media's cutting-edge coverage of these seven markets, vendors will have the opportunity to provide their users a deeper dive on the topics that matter to them." Broekhoff adds, "Based on early interest from such organizations, MEIG's dealmaker team is optimistic for the new partnerships that we will create on Breaking Media's behalf in 2022 and beyond."
About MEI Global, LLC: MEIG provides a suite of services to help publishers monetize their digital assets. MEIG's expertise includes prospecting, negotiating, relationship management, and extensive knowledge of vendors and their needs, thanks to decades of industry experience within MEIG's dealmaker team. The company assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@marcinko.com.
About Breaking Media, Inc.: Breaking Media is a network of websites, email newsletters, events, podcasts and social media channels for influential, affluent business communities in the defense, energy, fashion, healthcare and legal sectors. Our brands include Above the Law, Dealbreaker, Fashionista, MedCity News, Breaking Defense, Breaking Energy, and Breaking Gov. For more information, please contact John Lerner, CEO lerner@breakingmedia.com.
