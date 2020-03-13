LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent recording artist Brenzy has released Dreamscape, the pop / R&B artists' debut EP. The twenty-year-old Virginia native has been honing her craft in Los Angeles for the past five years, working with a range of producers across multiple genres. Within her own distinct musical style, Brenzy has created a one-of-a-kind sound that is authentically hers and hers alone.
In collaboration with her producer Jesse Barrera and a team of song writers, Brenzy has brought her Dreamscape vision to life with socially relevant and heartfelt concepts, translated via a powerful roster of six uniquely crafted songs. From Private Party, which chronicles a young couple yearning to depart a boring and crowded party for some "alone time," to Nasty, Dreamscape's debut single that reveals the whimsical ways by which we can express ourselves to others, the EP explores relationship-oriented issues and personal vulnerabilities that are relatable and raw. As Brenzy herself says, "this record is meant to be an extremely honest body of work that delves into who I am in all respects. Some songs are deep and meaningful, and others are lighthearted and fun."
To celebrate the release of Dreamscape, a private event in Los Angeles will be held in March 2020. Serious industry professionals representing record labels, media, television, film, and booking agencies are encouraged to inquire at the email address above. Brenzy will spend the remainder of 2020 writing and recording new material and preparing for an active touring schedule to begin in 2021. Brenzy is available for brand partnering and sponsorship opportunities in the fields of cosmetics, apparel, and various lifestyle brands.
Listen below on Spotify or Apple Music:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6G6qP0sP4oPveQ4bzizz4Z?si=zTp34QgdSr6AHd4G8
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brenzy/1479252874
Instagram: @_brenzy
Twitter: @brenzyofficial
