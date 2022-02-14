TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrickSeek, the go-to source for finding products and deals across the web and at the nation's largest retailers, has expanded to include a mobile app platform. The BrickSeek app is free and available to download on iOS and Android platforms for anyone who wants to shop smarter and save money. The app launched on December 16, 2021.
"BrickSeek's advanced technology gives consumers the ability to access products and deals from a hyper-local to national level, both online and in-store, and our new app offers the same seamless experience and benefits through the convenience of a mobile device," says Bethany Hollars, Director of Content and Public Relations. "With the BrickSeek app, consumers now have the power to shop and save in the palm of their hands."
The BrickSeek app has all the free features of its online tool, from identifying deals, sales, and markdowns to price comparing and inventory checking, and all in real-time. Through the app, consumers can now use a barcode scanner feature to pull up over 7 million products on a Snapshot page, which shows useful information like availability, current online offers, deal history, and product reviews.
Other free features of the BrickSeek app include customizable online deal alerts, push notifications, and other deals from nearby retailers. Consumers with Premium and Extreme BrickSeek memberships are able to unlock extra features, such as access to exclusive and pre-released deals.
For more information on BrickSeek or to become a BrickSeek member, visit http://www.brickseek.com.
About BrickSeek
First launched in 2014 as a web application focused on helping LEGO® collectors find popular sets both online and in-store, BrickSeek has since grown into the top online shopping tool and resource for the best deals across the web and at the nation's largest retailers. BrickSeek quickly and easily identifies availability, savings, deals, and price comparisons on over 7 million products, across multiple sites and channels, and offers additional features through membership tiers. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.brickseek.com or connect with BrickSeek on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
