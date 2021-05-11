SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With many couples who had planned to wed in 2020 now celebrating in 2021 or later, wedding dresses in San Francisco are going to be in high demand. Founder Samira Araghi recommends that people start shopping now for weddings as far out as next year. "Our gowns are made to order and take a minimum of three to five months to be made, with an additional six to eight weeks for alterations," she stated. "With increased demand, production times may be delayed. It's best to start shopping at least 7 to 9 months before your wedding for a unique made-to-order gown."
The busiest months for weddings include June, September, and October. In addition to seeing delays at bridal shops in San Francisco, venues and vendors will also be seeing significantly increased demand. Prime dates will already be booked for this year, so Araghi advises brides to be flexible whenever possible. "The best way to avoid increasing any costs and date conflicts is to start planning today. "
WildBride is an unconventional bridal boutique offering bespoke wedding dresses in San Francisco for the free-spirited bride. New visitors will find a serene, luxurious space filled with an exclusive selection of fine wedding gowns, jewelry, and accessories. The location also serves as a year-round venue for special events, where brides can mingle with wedding industry experts and learn more about the wedding planning process.
Shopping appointments are required and can be scheduled online. To learn more about planning a wedding during the post-pandemic wedding boom, contact WildBride by phone or schedule a consultation through their website.
