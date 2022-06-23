Heart Blaster teams up with the community to create a project focused on bridging clothing and art with a collaborative effort from the community.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, Heart Blaster strives to bring the community closer together through the creation of clothing. Heart Blaster is more than just a brand, it's a lifestyle influenced by the expression of art and clothing. Heart Blaster is a youth family-owned fashion brand dedicated to bringing strong values to fashion. Designing meaningful pieces, Heart Blaster aims to make a change and voice social issues that many fashion brands lack.
Heart Blaster focuses on creating a purpose for everyone and making a daily impact through the conscious energy that is projected back into the world. The brand's DNA is inspired by friendship and creating meaningful art together where everyone is expressive and free to be their authentic selves. The Zodiac collection is a project that combines talented creators, students, and most importantly good people.
For the Zodiac Collection that is going to launch on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, and their Outfront billboard at Oracle Arena. Heart Blaster worked collaboratively with Project Level an arts education and training program that empowers the youth of color to identify their artistic abilities, find their creative voices, and discover their leadership potential. Their programs provide marginalized youth and young adults of color ages 6 to 24 access to training, performance, and employment opportunities, expanding their awareness of social justice, enhancing their self-confidence and resiliency, and fostering a strong sense of community.
"This project is absolutely gorgeous. We all put in so much work to make this happen and the quality speaks for itself. I appreciate everyone who worked on this for their collaborative efforts, dedication, and creativity. Our campaigns are never about Heart Blaster. It is about the friendships we establish and the connections we all make as a community. Everyone involved in this collaboration are from different parts of the Bay. I hope that when our Billboard goes up, the Bay Area is just as proud as we are." - Sophillia Tagaban CEO of Heart Blaster
The collaborative effort for this inspiring collection includes Heart Blaster, Graphic Designer Jan Claude @jcsundayart, Photography- @msleedesigns @philemerson, Project Level - Founders Danielle Banks @industrymomma, Richard Bougere @big.rich, Team Leaders Val'Dionna @valwiththevision, Jasmin Corley @jasmincorley, Taylor, Tylor, and students Camielle, Ijnanya, Emmalee, Iliana, Destiny, Bre, Kali, Jazmine, Bianca, Namikkimura, Kemarah, Isreal. Teen journalist @ameliaandadinah, and makeup artist Stephanie Solano @makeupbystephanie_
Heart Blaster's mission is based on a commitment to treat all people equally. The brand has been a way to elevate culture, love, and acceptance and to engage and bring awareness to different communities.
Connect with Heart Blaster on Instagram heartblaster or on their website (http://www.heartblaster.com).
