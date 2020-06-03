PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright.md's asynchronous virtual care platform, SmartExam, is now available in the Epic App Orchard, allowing for a streamlined implementation process and tight integrations for healthcare systems using Epic EHR tools.
SmartExam is an asynchronous telehealth platform that helps patients navigate to their trusted healthcare provider's virtual front door, triages patients to the right venue of care based on the complexity of their condition, and lets clinicians deliver treatment for hundreds of low-acuity conditions. SmartExam takes the information gathered from a patient during a self-guided online medical interview and automatically delivers it in a mobile-friendly chart note for easy review by a provider in two minutes or less. This efficiency boosts clinical capacity by as much as 15x.
"Enabling the SmartExam API through App Orchard allows providers to easily access and reference Continuity of Care Document (CCD) data from the patient's medical record directly within SmartExam," said Bright.md Vice President of Engineering Robert DiFalco. "SmartExam's standard API is a two-way data integration that: (a) pulls real-time CCD data (medications, allergies, and problem list) from the patient's EHR for the provider delivering care via SmartExam, and (b) updates the patient's problem list in the EHR with the diagnosis assigned during the SmartExam consultation, effectively and efficiently streamlining providers' workflow."
Interoperability and the ease of CCD data exchange between SmartExam and patient EHRs has taken on heightened importance in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Systems face resource challenges while patients seek care via telehealth services that may not be tied to their primary care provider. Equipping healthcare providers with a solution that allows them to efficiently provide care and protects the patient's continuum of care is key.
"One of the biggest barriers to the implementation of health technology tools is the heavy load placed on health system integration teams," said Julia Millard, Vice President of Customer Success at Bright.md. "Bright.md customers report that the implementation of SmartExam was relatively easy and quick, requiring a light lift for their internal teams. Health systems and hospitals using Epic can experience that ease themselves."
About Bright.md
Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company helping many of the largest healthcare systems in North America make healthy happen faster. With its AI-powered care automation platform, SmartExam™, Bright.md empowers healthcare providers to create a virtual front door through which patients can navigate, be triaged, receive care for hundreds of low-acuity medical conditions or be routed to in-person or video visits. Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, and was named one of 12 telehealth companies to fill the gaps in COVID-19 care by CB Insights. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health, and Concord Health Partners. For more information, visit Bright.md.