CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHO
Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is hosting its Second Annual Earth Day-themed coloring contest, "Brightening the World" for children from five to 10-years of age.
WHAT
The purpose of the "Brightening the World" coloring contest is to introduce the concept of Earth Day and how the environmental services and waste removal industry plays a major role in the health and safety of communities served. The free activity is designed to help keep young people inspired while spending more time at home during the pandemic.
The contest has two age categories for children with specific coloring sheets for age groups from five to seven-years-of-age and from eight to 10-years of age. Coloring sheets will be available for download, and for upload with completed materials to be submitted via a .JPG photo or a .PDF in order to participate in the contest. There is no purchase necessary. The contest is open to children of Meridian Waste customers and non-customers. Each age category will have one winner, chosen by Meridian Waste staff. WHEN
The contest is open from Monday, March 15 until Sunday, April 18. Winners will be announced on the website on Thursday, April 22, with prizes mailed in late-April.
WHERE
All children throughout the U.S. are eligible to win. The contest will be held online. Official Rules, coloring sheets, and more information on how to submit artwork can be found at https://www.meridianwaste.com/Earthday.
WHY
"The 2020 Earth Day Coloring Contest showed positive interest from many children, their friends, and families. We are pleased to continue the efforts in our service markets, and beyond," said Meridian Waste CEO Walter "Wally" Hall. "Celebrating the natural environment goes hand in hand with keeping it clean and green which is a task our team of solid waste professionals do every day. Helping children to understand that everyone has a role to play in keeping our planet healthy is at the heart of this initiative," he said. "The contest is designed to give children and their caregivers a creative outlet by focusing on the greater good of being considerate to Mother Earth. Proper disposal of trash and recycling materials starts at home."
The efforts reinforce Meridian Waste's commitment to supporting the simple joys of coloring while utilizing green efforts as the subject matter of coloring sheets. For more information, visit https://www.meridianwaste.com/Earthday.
About Meridian Waste Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company's core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond, Va., Blacksburg, Va., Augusta, Ga., Northeast Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., Raleigh, N.C., and Greenville, SC servicing more than 108,796 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates seven transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), three municipal solid waste landfills, and three C&D landfills in which 920,814 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.
Media Contact
Mary O'Brien, Meridian Waste, 1 9046165322, mobrien@meridianwaste.com
SOURCE Meridian Waste