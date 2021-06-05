PORTLAND, Ore., June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan Stephens is celebrating the 5th anniversary of her website, Explorer Sue, with a relaunch and travel brand partnership campaign in Spring 2021.
Running a Pacific Northwest travel site, Explorer Sue, is quite a feat for just one woman – as she is systematically covering every part of Oregon, Washington State, and British Columbia for her readers.
"I've lived in Oregon for over 25 years, and I've traveled most of the Pacific Northwest. After coronavirus, people are looking to travel more domestically, and I'm here to help them do that."
Ms. Stephens aims to make Explorer Sue the premier travel blog for those looking for adventure in the Pacific Northwest. Not only does she chronicle her personal local travel experiences, but she aims to include more reviews of hotels, restaurants, and tour activities throughout the region.
"Personal travel blogs have become a great source of information for people when they are researching a new destination for their upcoming travel plans," says Ms. Stephens.
There are lots of travel bloggers based in Oregon and Washington State. However, to date, Explorer Sue is the only travel blog that covers the Pacific Northwest exclusively, and she is looking to take things up a notch with her personal travel stories with a focus on sustainability.
Aside from TripAdvisor, Ms. Stephens says that people continually look to travel bloggers to get authentic information on places of interest. Travel bloggers can be a great asset in getting people to travel again, and Explorer Sue wants to partner with local/regional travel brands to bring visitors back to the Pacific Northwest.
She is looking for Pacific Northwest travel companies to partner with, which will help spread the word about all things travel-related in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. It is her mission to make the Explorer Sue travel blog the leading authority blog for Pacific Northwest travelers and locals alike.
Ms. Stephens says, "Let's get travelers back to the Pacific Northwest, while also encouraging them to travel responsibly."
