MIAMI, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, commercial hemp enterprise and multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced that Mr. Dave Briskie, its President and CFO, will premier an hour long show titled Briskie Business on Wednesday, April 22nd on the ENTV Digital Platform. You may view the Briskie Business Promo Video by clicking> here<.
ENTV USA selected Mr. Briskie to host Briskie Business because of his unique combination of experience in marketing and finance in global markets along with his focus on social responsibility at every level of the organizations that he has helped build. Dave will provide perspective and mentorship on topics such as: how to forecast the success of an idea including how to start and build a business, how to raise capital for a flourishing enterprise, and how to develop growth drivers while mitigating risk across an organization. He will also share his unique perspective in navigating the path to up listing to public markets.
Youngevity International, Inc President and CFO, Dave Briskie stated, "The arrangement with ENTV USA provides a platform that will allow me to connect with aspiring young entrepreneurs and help them avoid some common pitfalls in structuring a business plan, help them understand the intricacies of the stock market, and at the same time bring awareness to our unique and progressive companies. This opportunity provides us the ability to build brand awareness for a number of our company owned brands. It also provides marketing and promotional opportunities for both current and potential customers. I expect this platform to be a win-win scenario for YGYI, ENTV USA, and our collective viewership."
Steve Wallach, Chairman and CEO of Youngevity International stated, "Dave has the uncanny ability to create unique opportunities for our business. I am certain that Briskie Business will be an engaging program in which his viewership will not only learn, but enjoy the connection as well."
"I have known Dave Briskie for a number of years. His breadth of experience in finance and marketing and unique personality has me beyond excited for the premiere of 'Briskie Business' next week on ENTV USA. We look forward to bringing even more diverse original content to our viewers across the country, and the world," said President, Mr. Alain Piedra Hernandez.
About Youngevity International, Inc.
Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
About ENTV USA
ENTV USA (www.entvusa.com) is a 24-hour digital streaming network, directed by 9-time Emmy Nominated and 2011 Emmy Winning Actor, Writer, Director, and Executive Producer: TONY CORTES. ENTV consists of ALL original programming and content as well as social media distribution which is developed within an 85,000 square foot, state of the art production studio facility, CACHITA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS (www.cachitauniversalstudios.com).
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding completion of our 10-K Annual Report. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to our ability to develop and grow our commercial coffee and hemp segments, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to return to profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
