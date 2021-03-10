Award-winning, eco-friendly and gender-neutral British M Annatto Hair Oil, the K-Beauty cult favorite, has been selected for the official GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. The luxury product is uniquely made with Amazonian Annatto and organic Pumpkin and Argan Oils and is a top celebrity stylist choice. Animal-cruelty-free, it is recyclable and made from sustainable resources. Made to nourish and strengthen hair, it leaves strands silky smooth and frizz-free with long lasting shine.