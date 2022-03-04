EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Book Group, a boutique publishing company focused on helping businesses and authors grow brand presence through books, has announced its 2022 guest lineup for its Pub Date podcast. The biweekly podcast is a behind the scenes look at what happens before and after a book is published, as well as dives into the nitty gritty process and strategy of writing, designing, and marketing.
"When we launched the Pub Date podcast, we did so with the goal of helping people reach their goals of writing, producing, and sharing their ideas with the world. And while we mainly work with entrepreneurs and small business owners at Broad Book Group, we feel it's important to open the conversation to all book authors," says Vanessa Campos. "The conversations we have on the show are with brand experts, marketing gurus, ghostwriters, and entrepreneurs who share their book publishing experiences. We are so thankful to these voices."
2022 Guest Highlights
● March 11 - On Starting and Running a Children's Book Imprint with Maria Dismondy, founder of Cardinal Rule Press
● March 25 - Having the Right Mindset for a Successful PR Campaign with Lilian Sue, founder of In Retrospecs Writing Services
● April 8 - Marketing and Branding Before the Book with Emily Carpenter-Pulskamp, founder of Little Red Communications
● April 22 - How to Market Your Book on Social Media with Kim Walsh Philips, founder of Powerful Professionals
Popular podcasts episodes include:
● On Writing What Matters to You with Minda Harts, author of Right Within - https://bit.ly/PDMindaHarts
● What You Need to Know Before Writing a Memoir with Dr. Kelly J. Baker - https://bit.ly/PDKellyBaker2
● How to Get Your Book Discovered on Amazon with Broad Book Group founders Dr. Jen Dorsey and Vanessa Campos - https://bit.ly/PDMetadata
Pub Date Podcast Guest Opportunities
Interested in being a guest on the Pub Date podcast? Please fill out an application at https://bit.ly/3Cbunev to be considered. Ideal guests include people with unique insights into all aspects of the book publishing industry. You can be an author, service provider, editor or book marketer interested in sharing your experiences.
Speaking Opportunities
Co-founders Dr. Jennifer Dorsey and Vanessa Campos are available for in-person and virtual speaking opportunities, as well as podcast appearances. Please email emily@littleredcommunications.com to inquire about their availability.
Listen to the podcast on iHeart, Google, Stitcher, Apple, and Spotify. Hear previous podcasts episodes at https://www.broadbookgroup.com/pub-date-podcast.
About Broad Book Group
Broad Book Group is a boutique publishing company specializing in publishing nonfiction books in the United States. The team at Broad Book Group has a combined experience of more than 20 years in the book publishing industry. Based in Edwardsville, Ill., the company works with small presses and large national publishers in history, technology, lifestyle, self-help, business, and professional development categories. The company provides comprehensive editorial, project management, publishing, printing, branding, and marketing services. In addition, Broad Book Group provides writing and publishing support through robust educational courses. Learn more at broadbookgroup.com.
