BroadwayHD Founder Bonnie Comley awarded Ellis Island Medal of Honor.
NEW YORK, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) hosted the 35th Annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor ceremony, where BroadwayHD founder, Bonnie Comley, was among the medalists recognized for their leadership and service within their communities and professions while exemplifying the values of the American way of life. The black-tie gala was held in Ellis Island's Great Hall, the original registry room and gateway for 12 million immigrants to the U.S. The 2022 medalists received and celebrated their awards in front of an iconic view of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.
Bonnie Comley is considered a pioneer in the steaming of Broadway stage productions with her company BroadwayHD and is listed in the Guinness World Records for the first live stream of a Broadway show. Comley was recognized for her many years of expanding the fanbase of theater with BroadwayHD by eliminating barriers of geography, economics and physical limitations with digital access to filmed Broadway shows. She is a producer of live theater, digital/filmed theater, and theater cast & concept audio album recordings. She is a three-time Tony Award winner, an Olivier Award winner, and recipient of two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions. She is a member of The Broadway League and serves on their Audience Engagement Committee. Comley was recently re-elected as President of the Board of The Drama League, the mentoring organization for stage directors, and has served on their board since 2009.
The 2022 Ellis island Award Ceremony commenced with an introduction from co-masters of ceremony, Marvin Scott and Jill Nicolini of WPIX, followed by opening remarks from EIHS chairman Nasser Kazeminy. "This year's distinguished medalists come from a range of industries and backgrounds," Kazeminy shared. "We honor them, not for where they came from, but for what they bring to our great nation. Each of them represents a thread from which the fabric of this great nation is woven. A fabric rich in color and diversity and incapable of being torn apart." Following the event, guests were ferried back to Manhattan as fireworks lit up the sky in their honor.
For over 35 years, the Ellis Island Honors Society has been fostering tolerance, respect, and understanding among diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural groups by celebrating distinguished Americans of immigrant descent and others of remarkable character for their contributions to the world. EIHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit, which, in addition to presenting the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, is a humanitarian organization supporting educational opportunities for students with immigrant heritage and preserving the Ellis Island National Monument. Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including Presidents of the United States; Nobel Prize recipient Elie Wiesel; Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell; Justice Sandra Day O'Connor; Secretaries of State Madeline Albright, Condoleezza Rice, and Hillary Clinton; Albert II, Prince of Monaco; Bob Hope; Muhammad Ali; Frank Sinatra; Rosa Parks; Mike Wallace, and Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno. All have distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to this country.
The Ellis Island Medals of Honor rank among the nation's most renowned awards. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record. To see the full list of 2022 recipients, please visit: http://medalists.eihonors.org/
