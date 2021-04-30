ATLANTA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genre-bending and impassioned, artistnameleon drops "Miss Me", a rap single with a wisp of soul. The track follows a long line of genreless hits from Leon, the man behind the moniker whose creative pursuits often escape the definitions of genre. "Miss Me'' haunts listeners with an atmospheric soundscape, fusing ballad lyrics with downtempo hip hop backtracks.

"How you walk around like you miss me? / Then you walk away, aw yeah, yea / Why you squeeze my heart til it's empty? / Make me feel a way, yeah"

With his unique flow and close-to-home lyricism, artistnameleon connects to listeners in a personal way. "Miss Me" is a testament: modern rap should reject superficial wordsmithing in favor of emotional, real-world narratives.

Catch "Miss Me'' on all platforms now, and keep your eyes open for artistnameleon. The future is genreless. This artist named Leon is taking us there. Stream, download, and listen to the new single: smarturl.it/miss-me

