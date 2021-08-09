ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BronzeLens Film Festival, which celebrates content from people of color from around the world, today unveiled its 2021 nominated film selections. Winners will be announced during the annual BronzeLens Awards Show on Sunday, August 22.

BronzeLens Award Winners will be Announced at the Annual BronzeLens Awards Show on Sunday, August 22

Categories include the best in Features, Documentaries, Shorts, Short Documentaries, REEL South Short Documentaries, Web Series, Students, and Music/Dance Videos.

Now in its 12th year, BronzeLens will run from August 17-22 as a virtual experience due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis.

BronzeLens 2021 Nominated selections are:

Best Feature:

Queen of the Morning Calm - Director: Gloria Ui Young Kim

Roads to Olympia - Director: Ramazan Nanayev

Get Out Alive - Director: Roger Ellis

Best Documentary:

100 Years From Mississippi (to be featured at Cinema and Social Justice Sunday) - Director: Tarabu Betserai Kirkland

2020 The Year of the Nurse - Director: Robyn Jones

Route 4 - Director: Martina Chamrad

Best Short:

Any Day - Director: Jose Perdomo III

Vest - Director: Samir Mallal

Joyriders - Director: Raymond Carr

Do.Solo.Pin - Director: Javad Atefeh

Al-Sit - Director: Suzannah Mirghani

Washing Machine - Director: Anand Singh Chouhan

Best Short Documentary:

Out of the Dark: Hannah - Director: Sarah Klein, Tom Mason; Producer

Continuing a Legacy - Director: Elizabeth Bayne

The Door of Return - Director: Anna Zhukovets , Kokutekeleza Musebeni

Who Fights for You - Director: Maddie Stambler

Vanishing Chinatown: The World of The May's Photo Studio - Director: Emiko Omori

Best REEL South Short Documentary:

Wonderfully Made - Director: Benita Ozoude

Tati the Great - Director: Kelly Gray Bobino

Best Web Series:

The Bottom - Director: Supadope

Hunter 1 & 2 - Director: Kelvin Owens

Best Student Film:

My Own Mecca - Director: Alba Roland Mejia; Producer

I AM - Director: Jerry Hoffmann

Wildflowers - The Children of Never - Director: Ammen Simpson Ogedengbe

Cracked - Director: Lin Que Ayoung

Mass Ave - Director: Omar S. Kamara

Best Music/Dance Video:

Count It All - Director: Josh Cleveland

Brand New Day - Director: Justin J. Jordan

Stories I Create in My Head - Director: Derek Evans

Lux Ex Tenebus - Director: Timon Birkhofer, Jørg M. Kundinger

META - Director: Danielle Swatzie, Kamryn Harris

Best Actor:

Gerardo "El Cuervo" Mercedes -   Any Day 

Marsalis Burton-   My Own Mecca 

Antonio Carlos – Roads to Olympia     

Best Actress:

Melodie Wakivuamina – I   AM          

Tina Jung     Queen of the Morning Calm   

Nikki Lynette   Get Out Alive  

For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please visit https://bronzelens.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronzelens-2021-nominated-films-depict-unique-compelling-stories-that-entertain-inform-and-inspire-301351191.html

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival

