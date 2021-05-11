WHITTIER, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a lifetime of having pets and a long career owning his own business, Bruce LaMarche is pleased to announce he's combining his passions to launch a new pet food and supplies company – Pet Wants Whittier.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Whittier has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Whittier is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery to Whittier, South Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk and the surrounding communities.
"Years ago a veterinarian friend talked to me about animal nutrition and what is – and what's not – in most pet foods. What he said always stuck with me to the point that I periodically cooked for my pets to make sure they were getting the nutrition they needed. As I was thinking about what my next career would be after getting my daughter through college, I found Pet Wants. I'm looking forward to owning Pet Wants Whittier because I know our products can enhance the lives of pets and families in my community," LaMarche said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
LaMarche grew up in a small town in Southern Vermont and earned his BA in Accounting from the University of New England. In the early 1990s, left the east coast and moved to Tucson, Arizona, to work for an AmeriCorps and VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) project helping low-income Tucson residents get no-cost building supplies to maintain their properties and stay in their homes. While he was in Tuscon, he met his wife, Margaret, and they moved to California in 2002 with their daughter, Maya. Until late 2020, LaMarche owned his own management and technical consulting services firm.
"I always knew I wanted to do something that spoke to me in a more meaningful way after helping our daughter get through college. She graduated last year and now I'm excited to be starting a new journey with Pet Wants," LaMarche said. "Pet Wants is about more than selling high-quality products – it's about helping people understand the pet food industry and, if they decide to choose Pet Wants, making that decision as convenient as possible with free, personal delivery," he added.
To learn more about Pet Wants Whittier, call 562-556-9232, email BLaMarche@PetWants.com or visit http://www.petwants.com/whittier.
Media Contact
Bruce LaMarche, Pet Wants, 562-556-9232, blamarche@petwants.com
SOURCE Pet Wants Whittier