BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million USD to Crew Nation

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTS and Big Hit Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as "Big Hit") have donated $1 million USD to the Crew Nation campaign. This is one of the largest artist donations that has been raised for the Crew Nation fund since its conception.
Launched in March, Crew Nation was created to support the live concert crews across the globe who have been impacted by COVID-19. Live Nation kicked off the campaign by donating an initial $5 million USD and matching a further $5 million USD given by artists, fans and employees, dollar for dollar. The fund provides a one-time grant of $1,000 USD to crew members who make 50% or more of their income from live performances.
Over 70 live concert crew members who were originally scheduled to work at BTS' concerts before the postponement (or cancellation) due to COVID-19 have received funding so far, 20% of whom are veteran crews who have worked in live performance industry for over 16 years. This contribution will help aid 1,000 live concert crews to receive relief. All nationalities, including Koreans, can apply for the Crew Nation fund.
"If it weren't for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now," said BTS. "We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon."
According to Big Hit's Global CEO Lenzo Yoon, "It is very unfortunate that the music industry has to go through such difficult time at the moment," and added "we hope our contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world."
BTS and Big Hit completed the donation earlier in June.