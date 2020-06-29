BERLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A modeling career is a dream for many girls - and usually remains so, because the industry is coveted and fast-moving. As an internationally booked model, today's actress has been one of Germany's leading advertising faces for many years. Tiana Pongs knows the modeling industry inside out. Her guide "Keep Smiling" (Ebozon Verlag) explains, step by step, how to start, what the everyday life looks like and how emerging models can successfully establish themselves on the international market.
How do I get a professional agency? How do I find photographers and clients and how do I deal with them? How do photo shoots work? Tiana Pongs provides first-hand information about general conditions and the do's and don'ts at work. She also talks about fees and tax advisors, travel information and practical beauty and nutrition tips. She also provides a current and verified list of agencies from around the world.
Tiana Pongs does not leave out the pitfalls of the profession and the unsightly sides of model life - dirty offers, always "on stay," controlling the body, homesickness. Those who know and are prepared can learn a lot in the multifaceted fashion business - and earn good money. An inspiring guide with helpful insider knowledge!
Tiana Pongs, born in Mönchengladbach in 1979, started a successful international career as a model in 2001. After graduating from high school, she worked in Milan, Paris, Cape Town and New York. With over 1,000 advertising productions, she was one of the leading faces in Germany. She graced various international covers, product packaging, TV and advertising campaigns. Tiana Pongs currently lives in Düsseldorf with her son and commutes between Germany and the USA. She works as an actress and is the official ambassador for the children's aid organization World Vision Germany.
