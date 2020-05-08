OTTAWA, Ontario, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are being encouraged to participate in a world-first dream event "Global DreamDay" on May 11th and create and share their bucket list.
Newly created "Global DreamDay" is the brainchild of Tim Carroll, the Founder and CEO of BUCKiTDREAM, the world's first dream App launched by Sir Richard Branson and Ellen DeGeneres.
"At a time when everyone is impacted by Covid-19, we need to be inspired; to believe and be motivated to get to the other side and focus on fulfilling our dream trips," Carroll said.
"Time is one of the biggest barriers to dreaming. Now millions of people have time on their hands to think about their dream trips and to embrace 'Global DreamDay.' Each one of us can share a powerful message of inspiration and hope with family and friends."
Carroll said Global DreamDay is also about demonstrating support to the travel and tourism industry, so everyone has a chance to reach their dreams sometime, someday.
"By creating and sharing our dreams we are letting the laid off employees, management and shareholders of OTAs, airlines, hotels, cruise ships, theme parks, restaurants, theatres and much much more know that we are all ready to support them as soon as it's safe," he said.
There are already millions of dreams on BUCKiTDREAM with Carroll divulging some interesting statistics about Canadians and their travel habits.
Overwhelmingly, the most popular destination for travel by Canadians is the United States. However, looking beyond their closest neighbor their preference is:
- Cuba
- Mexico
- United Kingdom
- Dominican Republic
- Italy
- Australia
- Jamaica
- India
- France
- Philippines
"Global DreamDay" kicks off on May 11th with every day in May is a "DreamDay". Download BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple and Google App store and its free. #globaldreamday
MEDIA ENQUIRIES
Erik Fernandez: erik@buckitdream.com +1 310 431 6755
RELATED LINKS
BUCKiTDREAM https://youtu.be/hj9M9xamERI
BUCKiTDREAM Web Site https://www.buckitdream.com
BUCKiTDREAM App Screen Shots https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pgpobrhxjyuc5n9/AAB7HO1GXTbJlnrXdFH84JHta?dl=0
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHUEEJzaHD8&list=PLuW4g7xujBWe7cuqlHZx8c45NjkI-Qowb&index=127