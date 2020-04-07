HERZLIYA, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE® Security, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions protecting organizations from advanced threats including ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, announced today it will support ZOOM to run insides BUFFERZONE® virtual container.
With ZOOM support, BUFFERZONE® can protect users PC's from potential malicious attacks that maybe of concern while using ZOOM communication app.
BUFFERZONE protects organizations from a wide range of threats with patented containment, bridging and intelligence technologies. Instead of blocking, BUFFERZONE® isolates potentially malicious content from web browsers, email, apps like WhatsApp, Line, WeChat and removable storage in a virtual container that keeps the application separate from real memory, registry, files and network resources of the computer.
BUFFERZONE® maximizes user productivity with seamless, unrestricted access to information, while empowering IT with a simple, lightweight and cost-effective solution for up to thousands of endpoints within and beyond the corporate network.
BUFFERZONE® Announces Zoom Edition
"Following the announcement made by NYC Department of Education and Zoom's acknowledgment of the practice of "Zoombombing", BUFFERZONE® Security announces the introduction of support for ZOOM® (NASDAQ:ZM) containment solution", said Israel Levy, BUFFERZONE Security CEO. The solution is available to early users (Beta) through the company's channel partner.
The BUFFERZONE® agent is an advanced endpoint isolation solution for endpoint protection, including automatic containment for Safe Browsing and Safe Mail. Browsing sessions that access external, untrusted content such as unknown internet sites are kept in a virtual container, protecting trusted resources from any potential threats; email message and attachments from untrusted sources are similarly contained.
Now, with application containment, Zoom can be used by employees to securely avoid the risk of information leakage or worse.
