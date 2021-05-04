SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social mixed reality platform TwinWorld has today announced significant updates to its free beta app, featuring multiplayer integration and real-time sharing, that allow anyone to create, share and enjoy life beyond reality.
Available initially for Microsoft HoloLens 2, a mixed reality headset that connects the digital world to the physical world, TwinWorld now features Ready Player Me volumetric avatars, enhanced AR communication and more to "unlock the power of humanity's collective imagination through immersive AR."
According to CEO Albert Kim, "TwinWorld brings the virtual into our daily lives. As we enter into a new computing paradigm, Spatial Computing, TwinWorld brings exciting opportunities for the users to build and share new life beyond reality."
Partnering with LG U+, British Telecom, MTS, Singtel, as well as 12 other global telecom operators, TwinWorld's 5G Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) platform enables multi-user interactions as in avatars and holograms in real time.
This current update also boasts an aesthetic overhaul, increased interactive communication functions, and a continuously growing library of 3D assets to allow users to enhance the physical world with the virtual world.
Make Your Avatar
Partnering with Wolf3D's Ready Player Me, a cross-platform avatar creator that makes it easy for users to navigate between many virtual experiences while keeping their identity consistent, TwinWorld allows users to showcase their personality with customized, volumetric avatars generated from a single selfie.
Wolf3D's customers include Tencent, Huawei, HTC, Vodafone, and Wargaming, among many others, but TwinWorld is the company's first step into mixed reality.
"We are excited to see Ready Player Me avatars in TwinWorld. We believe that our 3D avatars will make it easier for people to represent themselves in mixed reality worlds and make collaboration in AR even more personal," said Timmu Tõke, CEO of Wolf3D.
Express Yourself
This latest update introduces avatar reaction capabilities, accessible through the platform's new intuitive hand menu. Users can choose from hearts, sparkles, likes, or smiley faces to create a colorful burst of self expression from their avatar.
Create New Worlds
TwinWorld allows users to dive into new worlds or create their own. With brand new worlds to explore, users can journey everywhere from outer space to Wonderland. With the ability to create up to 20 worlds, TwinWorld empowers user-generated immersive experiences that merge the digital with the physical.
Play Beyond Reality
In TwinWorld, a user's imagination is their only limit. With brand new 3D assets, users can spar with skeletons, stir a bubbling cauldron, pet sit a T-Rex, and more. In TwinWorld, each hologram can be shared and transformed by anyone in the world. With new assets added to the platform on a regular basis, the possibilities for play are endless.
The app's latest update and features also accounts for the company's partnership with Buyeo, South Korea, where within the second half of this year, they will create the world's first full-sized Hologram City.
TwinWorld is downloadable now for the HoloLens 2, with plans to launch for iOS and Android in mid-2021.
About DoubleMe
DoubleMe provides an end-to-end platform for social holographic reality experiences. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and operates offices in London and Seoul. So far, DoubleMe has raised $14.7M.
TwinWorld is a metaverse brought to life, the joining of digital and physical worlds where interaction and connection are limitless, allowing us to create, share, and enjoy life beyond reality.
To learn more, visit https://www.twin.world/.
Media Contact
Kristen Pimley, DoubleMe, Inc., +821096118868, kristen@doubleme.me
SOURCE TwinWorld