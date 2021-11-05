NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced Zonda Media publications Multifamily Executive Magazine (MFE) and Builder Magazine were award recipients at the 2021 Eddie and Ozzie Awards Gala in New York City. Builder Magazine won in the category of Illustration > B2B for the article "High Demand" (Tina Tabibi, Design Director) and MFE Magazine won a Typography award for the article "Infinite Potential" (Carolyn Sewell, Art Director).
The prestigious awards are held annually by Folio: Magazine. The Eddies and Ozzies honor excellence in journalism (Eddies) and design (Ozzies) across all sectors of the publishing industry. This year's 200 award winners were selected from 1,400 entries by 82 judges.
MFE Magazine received honorable mentions in Illustration > B2B for "Pandemic's Proptech Push" (Carolyn Sewell, Art Director) and "The Right Mix" (Carolyn Sewell, Art Director) with Builder Magazine also receiving one for "Housing's Front Line" (Tina Tabibi, Design Director) in the same category. ARCHITECT magazine received an honorable mention in the Overall Art Direction > B2B category (Robb Ogle, Art Director).
"A big congratulations to Carolyn Sewell, Art Director of MFE, and Robb Ogle, Art Director of ARCHITECT, for their innovative art direction, expert design skills and creative commissions," said Tina Tabibi, Design Director for Builder Magazine. "It is definitely a collaborative effort—the talented illustrators and photographers we commission play a huge role in these endeavors."
Zonda Media outlets strive to deliver leading content within the new home building and construction industries, both informationally and visually. This year's haul of Ozzie awards is an outstanding recognition of their hard work, dedication, and excellence.
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
