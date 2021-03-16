STAMFORD, Conn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As many states continue to report permanent closures of nearly 50% of their childcare centers, at least one New England network of early education centers and preschools is expanding here in Connecticut.
This month, Building Blocks Early Learning Centers officially expanded from three to eight locations as part of the Little Sprouts network. Building Blocks now offers full-time, in-person, small-group care to children ranging from six weeks to six years old in Stamford, Wilton, Monroe, Hamden, Avon, Middletown, and East Granby. Lindsay Hoffman, President of Building Blocks, recognizes the immediate and essential need for high-quality care:
"As a childcare professional and a mom with three children under the age of seven, I am aware of the impact COVID-19 is having on our kids and women at work. 97% of our staff identify as female—many of them with children of their own. Our contribution throughout the COVID crisis has centered on supporting those who dedicate their careers to caring for our youngest kids. Thanks to the ongoing and supportive partnership of our enrolled families, we have been able to keep more highly trained and experienced early educators in the field throughout this crisis. With this expansion, we can further ensure that those who provide and depend on high-quality childcare can continue to access it here in Connecticut."
Formerly operated by Tender Care Learning Centers out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, schools in Hamden, Avon, Middletown, and East Granby now remain open and enrolling as part of Building Blocks.
"COVID makes this a complicated time to grow," says David Post, Chief Executive Officer, Little Sprouts, LLC (parent company of Building Blocks). "Regardless, we recognize the essential need for trusted and reliable care for our children across the Constitution State. To borrow from the brilliant Fred Rogers: 'in times of trouble, find the helpers.' We can help more families by keeping more centers open for those who depend on and work in childcare."
To celebrate Building Blocks' expansion, all eight centers are now running special registration offers to new and returning families.
