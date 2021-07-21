DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas real estate agents, John Jones and Sam Bullard, who together make up the BullardJones Group at Dave Perry Miller, have both been recognized by D Magazine as Top Residential Real Estate Producers in Dallas in their special July issue highlighting the best real estate agents in Dallas.
The prestigious recognition is published annually by D Magazine in a selection based on peer nominations, and brokerage sales performance over the last 12 months. Top real estate producers are identified as surpassing a threshold of sales that put them into the top by sales volume, with teams of agents having higher requirements. For 2020, the BullardJones group reached over $25 million in sales.
This year's award is significant, in part, due its coverage of the chaotic and unprecedented period of the real estate markets as they responded to the global COVID19 pandemic. Standard processes and procedures, everything from real estate showings to home inspections and appraisals, had to be revised from the ground up to ensure safety of their clients and compliance with local laws and emergency mandates, making 2020 an especially demanding year for real estate agents.
"This most recent market has been an extraordinary departure from the norm that has truly tested our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment," says Jones. "We are proud to have been able to perform at a top level despite these unusual challenges."
The pair's knowledge and experience within the mortgage side of property sales, combined with their intimate understanding of the Dallas real estate market, help them to provide their clients with distinct advantages when purchasing or selling a home and overcoming many of the hidden complexities in the home buying process.
"Each client has a unique situation that must be approached individually on a case by case basis, there is no one size fits all," says Jones, himself a Dallas native and lifelong resident. "The current market can be especially difficult on the homebuyer's side as they far outpace the number of homes for sale in Dallas."
"We are extremely honored to be recognized again as top real estate producers in Dallas," says Bullard, who was also included on D Magazine's list of Best Real Estate Agents in Dallas, as a distinction with separate criteria. "It shows that our peers and clients have acknowledged the hard work and dedication we have provided to our clients."
About the Bullard Jones Group
Founded in 2018, The BullardJones Group at Dave Perry Miller was established by Dallas real estate agents, Sam Bullard and John Jones. The BullardJones specializes in home sales in Dallas, East Dallas, and the surrounding areas. Making extensive use of detailed market data to help guide their clients, The BullardJones group have extensive marketing data which can be viewed on their website at http://homesourcedallas.com
Sam Bullard has six times been named D Magazine's Top Producer / Best Agent, has received the 5 Star Professional Award, and Lake Highlands Advocate Top Realtor Award. Sam is a former High School teacher/coach of 11 years, which has helped widen his vast network and school district knowledge. He resides in Lochwood with his wife Veronica, a Lake Highlands Elementary teacher, and two children. They are avid sports fans and love trying local eateries.
John Jones has served as the vice president of the Lochwood Neighborhood Association and as a member of the City of Dallas Zoning Board of Adjustment. He has also worked in mortgage banking, brokering, and forensic financial analysis. As a Dallas native, Jones is actively involved in community outreach projects such as neighborhood beautification, restoration, and various community organizations.
Media Contact
John Jones, BullardJones Group, (972) 978-3553, accounts+homesource@phasecraft.com
SOURCE BullardJones Group