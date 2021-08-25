INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the Lions VIP Tailgate before every Detroit Lions home game for the 2021 season! In years past it's been a partial season but with past success and popularity this year is a full season of tailgates that will open three hours before kickoff of each Lions home game.
This year, Bullseye Event Group will take over Bedrock's space at 1331 Broadway St (3 blocks from the stadium) at the former home of Punch Bowl Social Detroit. Bullseye Event Group will also work closely with Bedrock's events team to staff the Lions VIP Tailgates with Detroit's very own people.
Known for its incredible culture, devoted fans, good times and of course, the Lions, Bullseye Event Group is combining Detroit's rich history and flavor into one offering: The Lions VIP Tailgate. Fans of all ages enjoy a high-end luxurious tailgating experience with incredible all you can eat food and drinks before each Lions home game. We aim to provide an elevated pre-game gameday experience at an affordable price that accommodates families, fans and corporate groups.
"As we expand our footprint with other NFL franchises, we're really excited to take what we have done in past years in Detroit and expand our offering for all games this 2021 season," Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett said. "Detroit knows football, they know food, and our tailgate platform combines those two, making this the perfect fit before a Lions game." Kinnett went on to say the amount of demand for the Thanksgiving Day game and the demand for group sales made this an easy decision to do a full schedule in Detroit.
The Chefs:
Food Network celebrity chef Aaron May leads Bullseye Event Groups culinary VIP Tailgate initiatives with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, and Super Bowl weekend at the Players Tailgate. Chef Aaron May, classically trained in Paris at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier and a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame, May is routinely featured on signature Food Network staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever.
Chef May has chosen Detroit's very own Chef Kate Williams to be the Lions VIP Tailgate head Chef. Kate is recognized as one of Detroit's top chefs and restaurateurs. In 2018 Food + Wine named Chef Kate Williams one of America's best new chefs and GQ and Esquire named Kate's restaurant to their lists of best new restaurants. The same year, Food + Wine named her one of America's best new chefs, one of only three Michigan chefs since the magazine started the list. The same year, GQ and Esquire named her restaurant to their lists of the year's best new restaurants. The restaurant was a semifinalist for the James Beard award for best new restaurant in the country.
The Venue:
Located at the former Punch Bowl Social building 3 blocks (5 min walk) Bullseye Event Group offers the easiest & most luxurious Lions gameday experience out there. 90 degrees outside, no problem your inside. 25 degrees outside, no problem you are inside, 70 degrees and sunny even better Bullseye will open the large garage doors and you get the open-air experience. Equipped with 3 bars, multiple soft leather lounge seating areas and plenty of TVs for your ESPN gameday coverage Climate controlled, reserved tables for groups, Microsoft Xbox gaming stations for kids, It doesn't get any easier and it doesn't get any better.
The Music Headliner for 2021 - Official Lions VIP Tailgate DJ Don Mecca
DJ Don Mecca is one of Detroit's most renowned Open Format DJs because he possesses a lethal playbook of a variety of genres. To him, music a lifestyle and a state of mind. He has always been inspired by music and always sets an incredible vide for the Lions VIP Tailgate.
The Details:
- Located at 1331 Broadway St (3 blocks from the stadium)
- Open, top-shelf cocktail bar
- Open beer and wine bars featuring bottled beer and bottled wine
- Open three hours prior to kickoff
- Premium buffet exclusively created by Detroit's very own Chef Kate Williams
- Each home game Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May & Chef Kate Williams will collaborate and prepare an incredible food experience for your Lions game day experience.
- Menu to include Menu to include red wine braised short rib steaks, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, assorted hot sauce and barbecue sauce, Bullseye 12-hour pulled pork, twice cooked chicken wings two ways, taco and nacho fiesta, fresh doughnuts and gourmet waffle bar, hand tossed farmers market salads and passed entrees of gourmet cheeseburgers. Minor menu changes periodically.
- Special Thanksgiving Day Menu: Roast turkey with a mustard maple bacon gravy, smoked turkey with bourbon and cranberry glaze, bread basket, condiment and cheese for sandwich making. Mashed potato, loaded with bacon, green onion and cheddar cheese, sweet potato au gratin whipped and topped with cinnamon marshmallow, BBQ carrots with local honey and red chile, green bean casserole with chanterlle mushroom, cornbread stuffing with herbs, butter and bacon, sage stuffing with sausage, Green salad with fall farmers market vegetable, pecan pie, apple pie, cranberry and grapefruit tart
- Refreshments from Coca-Cola.
- All ages are welcome.
- Visits from Lions Cheerleaders
- Climate controlled lounge seating with soft leather couches inside
- ESPN broadcasts of NFL Gameday.
- Microsoft gaming area inside the Lions VIP tailgate that has 6+ Xbox gaming stations.
- Live auction on amazing, signed Detroit Lions memorabilia.
About Bullseye Event Group:
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.
Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate presented by Hays + Sons, the Saints VIP Tailgate, the Lions VIP Tailgate, the Broncos VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl 56 Travel Packages, the 2022 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, and ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5820.
