LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former NFL stars Orlando Scandrick and TJ Houshmanzadeh are partnering on a new podcast from Bumpboxx Productions, ABOUT THE GAME. Olympic medalist Lauren Sesselmann joins the pair as co-host on the new podcast which will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify beginning September 8. ABOUT THE GAME will give sports fans an up-close and behind-the-scenes look of the lives of professional athletes, agents, and executives with an emphasis on unfiltered story telling by both Houshmanzadeh and Scandrick and their guests. New episodes will be available every Wednesday.
Eleven-year NFL veteran and broadcaster TJ Houshmanzadeh looks forward to bringing on an all-star roster of guests in ABOUT THE GAME's inaugural season. "Our season-one guests are some of the biggest names in football including Michael Vick, TJ Ward and David Mulugheta. Fans looking for the real stories about what really goes on in professional sports can look forward to stories told with a fresh, honest and humorous perspective every Wednesday."
"Having played twelve years in the league, I know what it takes to be successful on the field," said Orlando Scandrick, who spent a decade as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. "But I also know that what fans see between the lines on Sundays is only a fraction of the story. Football fans might think they know what happens when the game is over, but this podcast is all about telling the unfiltered version of professional sports and TJ and I can't wait to bring a different perspective to football fans."
ABOUT THE GAME:
Hosted by NFL stars Orlando Scandrick and TJ Houshmandzadeh and Olympic medalist Lauren Sesselmann, ABOUT THE GAME takes a deeper dive into the world of professional football and what it really takes to be a professional athlete, agent and executive. The first season will feature various guests including Super Bowl champion TJ Ward, NFL Legend Michael Vick and top NFL agent David Mulugheta, The show is based on real experiences of the ins and outs of every step of the game behind the closed doors. Follow ABOUT THE GAME on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Spotify.
Bumpboxx Productions:
Bumpboxx Productions is a multimedia, full-service production company based in West Hollywood, CA specializing in Podcasting and Documentaries. The company is responsible for various sports shows including ABOUT THE GAME and is also producing upcoming documentaries based on various athletes and artists' lives.
