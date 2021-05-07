LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bumpboxx® worked directly with Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions, Inc. to design the custom-made Selena themed MicroBoom which features a long wearable chain and specially made box. Selena fans will be able to purchase the Selena MicroBoom on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 9:00am PST.
"It brings me great honor and joy to be working side by side with such an icon like Selena and her family. Her passion for music and the songs she sang will forever be embedded in the hearts of many."
-Rob Owens, CEO & President of Bumpboxx®
