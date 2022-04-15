Imagine a dinosaur filling in for the Easter Bunny, elves rappelling from the rooftop to greet Santa, the nation's oldest continually-operating Haunted House delighting families and splashing down to the new year with North America's largest water clock. These are just a few of the unique ways the world's largest children's museum celebrates holidays throughout the year. So mark your calendar and get ready for the unexpected at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Easter Bunny is busy prepping for the big holiday so one of his best buddies stopped by the world's largest children's museum to do a little reconnaissance and practice hiding eggs.
Children and their grownups enjoyed Breakfast with Bunnysaurus Rex and EGG-sploring NEW Dinosphere™ during a unique egg hunt at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis this week. Prizes included assorted small toys and figurines, bracelets, mini-slinkies, erasers and temporary tattoos.
In addition to the egg hunt, visitors who purchased tickets enjoyed a breakfast buffet, decorated an egg-collecting bag and custom bunny ears, captured the perfect Instagram and Twitter photos with Bunnysaurus Rex and put together large foam dinosaur puzzles.
The treasure hunting tradition of searching for eggs goes back to the 13th century. Real dinosaur eggs however date back millions of years. Tyrannosaurus rex laid eggs during the Cretaceous Period (145-66 million years ago) while sauropods (the long-necked, long-tailed beasts) laid eggs during the Jurassic Period (200-145 million years ago). Those who thought they were too old for egg hunts and Easter bunnies still had a great time learning about real dinosaur eggs, fossils and trackways as well as how dinosaurs grew so large so fast in Dinosphere®.
REAL SCIENCE
Learn more real science in the museum's blog about S'more Peeps. The fun Peeps marshmallow treats that pack store shelves in the spring are made from sugar, corn syrup and gelatin. The blog explains how the mixture is heated and whipped—trapping air in between the sugar and gelatin molecules. The more that is added, the fluffier the marshmallow becomes. Discover EGG-straordinary science secrets and DIY projects including drawing with eggshells and egg drop inertia here.
GROWN-UP ONLY EVENTS
Grown-up (21+) only events coming up at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis include Decades After Dark on Friday, June 24 from 6-10pm (this event will feature SCOOBY-DOO(TM) and Barbie). Halloween After Dark is Saturday, October 22 from 7-11pm (this event will feature the nation's oldest Haunted House). During these events, The Children's Museum features several exhibits with themed, fun activities. Food and adult beverages are available for purchase. Soft drinks and water are complimentary. After Dark is presented by Delta Dental
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis also hosts an annual event called Museum by Moonlight that takes place this year on August 27, 2022 (tickets go on sale June 1, 2022). All five floors of the museum and 7.5-acre outdoor sports park (The Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience) will be open for play. The silent disco is really unique to our events. We started it in Dinosphere because we wanted to protect the fossils from the vibrations of loud music. The silent disco includes a live DJ and two stations to listen to, on headphones. Dance on the same channel with your friends, or a separate channel to your own beat. As an onlooker, the dance party is silent, besides some random belting out of songs. To the participant, it's the best kind of dance party! Museum by Moonlight is presented by AMERICAN FUNDS from Capital Group
UPCOMING HOLIDAY EVENTS
Other holiday-related events coming up at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis include the oldest continually-operated Haunted House in the nation, Santa's Big Arrival complete with elves rappelling from the rooftop to greet him, Jolly Days Winter Wonderland and Countdown to Noon (New Year's Eve celebration at a family-friendly hour counting down to the new year with North America's largest waterclock)! Haunted House is presented by Old National Bank
