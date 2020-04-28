Burbank_International_Film_Fest.jpg

Burbank International Film Festival 2020 Debuts "Films Made From Home" Category

 By Burbank International Film Festival

BURBANK, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), now celebrating its 12th year, debuts a new category "Films Made From Home," it was announced today by Jeff Rector, BIFF Festival President. The annual film festival takes place September 9-13, 2020 in beautiful Downtown Burbank, the Media Capital of the World and home to Warner Bros, Marvel Entertainment, Disney, ABC, The Burbank Studios, among many others.

"At this time of COVID-19 production challenges, we are excited to launch our newest festival opportunity to spotlight the talented and innovative filmmakers who are creating remarkable movies from the confines of their homes," said Rector. 

The "Films Made From Home" category will focus on short content (maximum running time of five minutes) submitted between May 1- June 30, 2020. This opportunity challenges filmmakers from around the world to get inspired and create fresh, original content from the safety of their homes. Projects can include any genre or medium including short films, music videos, PSA's, commercials, etc. Filmmakers must follow current health and safety guidelines and restrictions during their productions. Online submissions can be made here: https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival

The top semi-finalists will be announced on July 15th and screened as part of the film festival. The finalists and winners will be announced at the Closing Night Gala & Awards Show on Sunday September 13th. Last year's Awards Gala drew over 450 filmmakers, celebrities and industry professionals from around the world for the red carpet, cocktail party, dinner and semi-formal awards show.

For questions or more information, contact Jeff Rector at milleniumconcept@gmail.com
For the BIFF Spring Newsletter: https://app.mlsend2.com/x7s2v4/

ABOUT THE BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The mission of the Burbank International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film, to create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Burbank International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

