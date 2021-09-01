DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based business brokerage Raincatcher is proud to announce the expansion of a digital department, value building services, and three new regional offices. The national business brokerage was also ranked No 376 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list in August, having previously been awarded Best Workplace and #1 Business Brokerage by the publication.
In an effort to locally serve national business owners at every stage of their journey, Raincatcher has added a Director of Business Growth, Managing Directors in the Midwest, East Coast, and West Coast/ Mountain Regions, and a Digital Division Managing Director based out of Los Angeles, California.
"We believe small business is the heartbeat of America, and every business owner deserves their chance at the American Dream. This expansion will allow our team to help small business owners across the United States in selling their business and maximizing its full value," says Raincatcher CEO Marla DiCarlo.
The CEO of a boutique brokerage, Mark Woodbury will serve as Managing Director of the Raincatcher Digital Division and is focused on assisting successful entrepreneurs through the nuanced process of evaluating and selling their eCommerce, SaaS, media website, marketing agency, or other digital service business.
Bringing decades of business coaching, public speaking, and entrepreneurial experience to the table, Susan Frew serves as Director of Business Growth, helping business owners build value so they can sell their business at maximum value.
Based out of Kansas City, Cam Bishop leads the Midwest Region covering all states in the Central Standard Time zone. Cam brings over 40 years of operating experience at the CEO level as well as extensive M&A and deals integration experience working with private equity firms to execute leveraged roll-ups. His experience acquiring dozens of small businesses has helped him to understand the value of professional sell-side representation to help business owners maximize the value of their company when it is time to sell.
Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steve Fisher leads the East Coast regional efforts to help family, founder, and entrepreneur-led businesses navigate the complexity of selling or recapitalizing their business. Steve will leverage his deep deal experience to bring a middle-market investment banking level of service and expertise to business owners historically underserved by traditional business brokers and lower middle-market investment banks.
Based out of Denver, Aaron Linnebach leads Raincatcher's Mountain and West Coast Regional teams. Leveraging 15 years of experience advising privately-held businesses in business sales and recapitalization, corporate finance and accounting strategy, and P&L optimization, Aaron is relentlessly dedicated to serving small to mid-sized companies and the founders, families, and entrepreneurs who've invested diligently and worked tirelessly to build them as they seek to harvest the fruits of their labor and realize their own American Dream.
Over the next decade, this country will see a flood of baby boomers selling their businesses, which is promising to future entrepreneurs. The California Association of Business Brokers estimates baby boomers will sell almost 12 million businesses over the next decade, equating to more than $10 trillion in assets changing hands.
"As former business owners, we understand the hard work and sacrifice that go into owning a company," adds Marla. "Our priority, and mission, are to support that owner and to prepare them to sell their business at maximum value. We are advocates for small business owners and the small business community as a whole. We believe in leading with integrity and putting the interests of our small business owners before our own. We hope to change the way that business brokers have historically worked with small business owners. The blood sweat and tears a small business owner puts into their business is not a cliche "
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Raincatcher uses the latest in technological advancements and integrated digital marketing to connect the best buyers with its sellers. Founded in 2011, the Company has been nationally recognized as a leader in business brokerage by Inc. Magazine. While Raincatcher's core mission is to serve small businesses, the brokerage serves companies valued between $1 MM - 20 MM and has a Mergers & Acquisitions team to support larger-scale deals.
To learn more, visit https://raincatcher.com.
About Raincatcher
Raincatcher is a national business brokerage that specializes in small and mid-market businesses. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs buy and sell remarkable companies.
We believe small business is the heartbeat of America, and every small business owner deserves their chance at the American Dream. We aim to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in search of that dream.
Our approach is different from the average business brokerage. We pride ourselves on servicing our clients with empathy and compassion, prioritizing their success, as we partner alongside them on their journeys.
Our team is made up of accomplished small business owners who have experienced the challenges that small to mid-sized private companies face. This experience enables us to guide our clients with firsthand experience through all phases of the business selling and buying processes.
Simply put, we care. We care about your business, and we will work hard to help you understand its value throughout your exit planning journey.
Press Contact:
Marla DiCarlo
7900 E. Union Avenue, Suite 1100, Denver, CO 80237
Tel: 855-724-6228
Email: support@raincatcher.com
Media Contact
Marla DiCarlo, Raincatcher, +1 (855) 724-6228, support@raincatcher.com
Shelene Flood, Raincatcher, 855-724-6228, shelene@raincatcher.com
SOURCE Raincatcher