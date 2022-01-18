CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cincinnati area business owners and leaders are invited to participate in one of two virtual public hearings to provide feedback on their experiences in contracting, or attempting to contract, with the City of Cincinnati. The hearings will be held on Wednesday, January 26, Noon-1:30 p.m., and Thursday, January 27, 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Advanced registration is recommended by not required.
The City of Cincinnati has partnered with Griﬃn and Strong, P. C. (GSPC) to complete a Disparity Study. The Study will evaluate and make improvement recommendations for contracting and procurement policies and practices with regard to minority- and women-owned businesses. GSPC is conducting the virtual hearings and encourages all businesses to provide input on how the City of Cincinnati government can better promote diverse representation in public contracting.
All feedback will provide valuable information for the City and help to update policies, practices, and procedures addressing the needs of our business community. All comments will be part of the public record, recorded, and potentially used for the 2022 Disparity Study.
Registration is now open via the following links: January 26, noon-1:30 p.m. (https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIufu6urz8rHtX6rjWJ6Hj0hSAuBfMwnPg0) or January 27, 5-6:30 p.m. (https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIoc-GhpjwqH9LGMPMU8bsLgV0_ArwJ73F_)
For more information on the Study, visit http://www.cincinnatidisparitystudy.com.
Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity studies.
Media Contact
Krysti Barnhill, Griffin & Strong, P.C., 1 513-739-1950, krysti@gorasor.com
SOURCE City of Cincinnati