AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM announced today that Freecaster (an OTT Premium Platform) is using the award-winning and studio-approved KeyOS multi-DRM platform to secure premium live and VOD content for viewers in France and around the world. Freecaster's 4K OTT platform powers over 25 TV channels and 30 Radio Stations along with delivering many high volume, high value live events such as the Saint Laurent Paris Spring-Summer Fashion Show and one of the largest electronic music festivals in the world, Tomorrowland.
KeyOS is an award-winning, studio-approved multi-DRM platform for secure premium content distribution with a significant DRM partner ecosystem comprised of the top brands in encoding, serving and the playback of OTT content to speed deployment times.
Our flagship MultiKey DRM Service and Server provide a robust, scalable solution with support for Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady DRMs for securing premium content delivery in both live and VOD formats. KeyOS is now one of the most scalable, secure and modern DRM platforms in existence.
"After three years of a solid working relationship we're about to scale it up this summer with the use of BuyDRM to secure the streams of Tomorrowland, the world's largest electro music festival.'' said Raymond Duliu, CEO of Freecaster. "As DRM services are a single point of failure in the live streaming workflow, it is essential for Freecaster to feel totally confident in the ability of its DRM supplier. There is no room for error with events of the scale and professionalism of Tomorrowland."
"It's exciting to provide our customer Freecaster with the confidence needed to successfully deliver a massive live online music Festival webcast like Tomorrowland" said Christopher Levy, CEO of BuyDRM. "Protecting high-value live streams like the Tomorrowland webcast takes the kind of grit, experience and vision we all share here at BuyDRM."
ABOUT BUYDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and transportation industries. Since the turn of the century, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands.
OTT operators, television networks, movie studios, gaming sites and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their streaming and downloadable video. Customers include Academy of Motion Picture Sciences and Arts (AMPAS), ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Blizzard, EPIX, FuboTV, Rakuten Viki, Sony New Media Solutions, RedBox, Showtime, TubiTV, and Zee5.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com
ABOUT FREECASTER
Freecaster is an OTT platform born in 2004 that serves broadcasters, public institutions, as well as sports, music and fashion events with a large global audience. Since Jan 2019? Freecaster is part of the RTL Group. Long term customers include Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, the European Commission, the German Parliament, the MXGP series, Tomorrowland
For more information, please visit http://www.freecaster.com
Media Contact
Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, +1.512.377.1340, hunter@keyos.com
SOURCE BuyDRM