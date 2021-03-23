AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM has reached a new milestone in the multi-DRM industry delivering 57 Million DRM licenses in a single day via the KeyOS multi-DRM platform. The platform has recently surpassed 50 million DRM license keys per day with KeyOS powering many of the most well-known and successful brands in OTT streaming.
KeyOS is an award-winning, studio-approved multi-DRM platform for premium content distribution. Our flagship MultiKey DRM service provides a robust, scalable solution with support for Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady DRMs for securing premium content delivery in both live and VOD formats. KeyOS is now one of the most scalable, secure and modern DRM platforms in existence.
The KeyOS MultiKey Service and MultiKey Server provide BuyDRM clients with the ability to scale on-demand when their DRM needs require it. MultiKey has a significant DRM partner ecosystem which includes many of the top brands in encoding, serving and the playback of OTT content to speed deployments. As part of the KeyOS ecosystem, BuyDRM offers the KeyQ DRM Analytics Portal to our clients' non-technical stakeholders in legal, finance, marketing, and management.
"The entire BuyDRM Team is energized to deliver highly-scalable DRM solutions that secure billions of premium video experiences each year" said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO. "As more media and entertainment brands explore OTT streaming, the KeyOS multi-DRM platform will enable them to deliver video to users in ways we have never seen before."
"BuyDRM has delivered a massive amount of Widevine licenses for premium OTT video brands around the world." said Brian Baker, Head of Widevine Business at Google. "The KeyOS multi-DRM platform is driving billions of premium video experiences online and offline for streaming viewers across the Google ecosystem."
BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and transportation industries. Since the turn of the century, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands.
OTT operators, television networks, movie studios, gaming sites and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their streaming and downloadable video. Customers include Academy of Motion Picture Sciences and Arts (AMPAS), ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Blizzard, EPIX, FuboTV, Rakuten Viki, Sony New Media Solutions, RedBox, Showtime, TubiTV, and Zee5.
