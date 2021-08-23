LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuzzCast announced today that it has won a Gold Stevie Award® for Start-up of the Year 2021 in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. The award recognizes best-in-class virtual events that were held in 2020 when the event industry was forced to rapidly innovate in response to the global pandemic.
"There are literally hundreds of virtual event platforms on the market, but none of them are truly built to service the needs of global brands and their production agency partners," said Ryan Byrne, co-founder and CEO of BuzzCast. "BuzzCast continues to capture market share in the premium end of the market by providing a unique solution that differentiates itself from the competition through scalability, security, and service."
BuzzCast clients include global brands and organizations, including Anthem, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The World Trade and Tourism Council, Just for Laughs, and Uber. The platform is unique in that it delivers a broadcast-quality experience, can scale to support hundreds of thousands of attendees with zero down-time, and supports complex tracks and formats with advanced networking features.
BuzzCast was the platform behind NASM Optima 2020, which was awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Best Educational Conference of 2020. Prior to the pandemic 'Optima' was an in-person event with more than 700 sports and fitness educators and attendees, 30+ sponsors and exhibitors and over 75 education sessions and workshops, all spanning over the course of a week.
"Optima is the premier event for our community to learn, network and share the latest science and trends in fitness and wellness," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "When the pandemic forced the world into a lockdown, we had to quickly pivot to a 100% online event. By partnering with the teams at BuzzCast and The Buzz Lab, we were able to build and deploy an exceptional virtual experience that reached more members of our community than ever before."
120,000+ attendees registered for the NASM Optima 2020 and up to 30,000 guests attended the virtual conference simultaneously over a four-day period, with zero down-time. BuzzCast streamed over 120 hours of content on a minimum of four tracks happening at any one time, with 65 expert speakers and 18 virtual interactive sponsor booths.
Additional reviews from verified customers on G2 include:
"The BuzzCast platform was excellent in every way. The platform is sleek and easy to use, both the backend and the UX. BuzzCast has made us confident in the success of future hybrid events."
"BuzzCast was an incredible partner for our most important event that we had to make virtual in the current environment. A true extension of our own team, they worked with us to seamlessly provide an excellent experience for our attendees that was both personalized and high-end."
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted to the 18th Annual International Business Awards® and the 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. This year's competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About BuzzCast
BuzzCast is the premium virtual events platform, powering the world's most buzzworthy events. Trusted by global brands including Anthem, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The World Trade and Tourism Council and Uber, BuzzCast delivers a broadcast-quality experience with zero downtime - 100% of the time. BuzzCast features advanced networking capabilities and supports complex ticketing access, tracks and formats, making it an ideal platform for global summits, investor conferences and high-profile industry events. For more information, visit BuzzCast.com or read BuzzCast's five-star customer reviews on G2.
About The Buzz Lab
The Buzz Lab is a production company that specializes in helping large companies and organizations use strategic content and live experiences to drive measurable results. Our team has decades of experience producing award-winning content and complex, high-profile events; from Olympics and Super Bowls, to conferences for Fortune 500 companies and major fundraisers for global NGOs. We understand the complex, fast-paced, ever-changing nature of event production and offer our clients high-touch, low-stress support through development, pre-production, execution and wrap of virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.
