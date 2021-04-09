LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CÎROC, Combs Enterprises and Culture Creators are proud to announce the second cohort of its 2021 Empowered Women platform meant to uplift, spotlight, and toast an eclectic and dynamic group of entrepreneurs, creatives, and businesswomen.
Empowered Women was first launched in 2016 by Combs Enterprises' women-led executive team. This year, CÎROC and Combs Enterprises partnered with Culture Creators, a cultural connectivity organization that aims to spotlight the contributions of individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture.
Making waves across the business, technology, entertainment, and art industries, the April honorees will speak to the importance and intersection of financial literacy and empowerment. Starting on April 5, Empowered Women will begin these financial wellness conversations with female entrepreneurs, CEOs, and more. Over custom CÎROC cocktails and valuable conversation, the Culture Creators platform will feature exclusive interviews with the April cohort and share personal stories and advice on how to take charge of your financial well-being and succeed.
In speaking on financial literacy, Television Producer, Entrepreneur and April Honoree, Mona Scott-Young shares her mantra, a quote from Dr. C.L. Karrass, "in business, as in life, you don't get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate," and adds, "but be sure to put in the work to ensure that your worth is never questioned."
Dawn Dickson, Founder & CEO of PopCom and March Empowered Women honoree stresses, "Financial literacy is more than learning how to manage, invest, and save money; it is important for us to also be equally focused on the preservation and transfer of wealth. By using instruments, such as trusts, wills, life insurance and family foundations, we can protect our assets and reduce our tax liabilities; this is how generational wealth is established."
Last month, the first round of March honorees were revealed, and three unique founders were showcased in Elle, highlighting the importance sisterhood, mentorship, and allyship had on their journey. The recent virtual Cocktails and Conversations focused on "Sisterhood." CÎROC, Combs Enterprises and Culture Creators will further spotlight honorees through the month of May.
The April honorees are listed below. CÎROC, Combs Enterprises and Culture Creators invites consumers to celebrate these industry leaders paving the way for future generations.
Empowered Women Honorees – April 2021:
- Anastasia Williams
BUSINESS – Founder, The A-List
- Angela Christine Stevens
ART & STYLE – Founder, Conscious Curls Hair
- Ashley Kalmanowitz
ENTERTAINMENT – VP Publicity, Atlantic Records
- Brandice Daniel
ART & STYLE – Owner, Harlem Fashion Row
- Gail Mitchell
ENTERTAINMENT – Executive Director, R&B/Rap Billboard Magazine
- Grace James
ENTERTAINMENT – SVP Marketing, Atlantic Records
- Jaia Thomas
BUSINESS – Founder, Diverse Representation
- Justina Omokhua
BUSINESS – SVP Brand Marketing, Endeavor
- Kimberly M. Jenkins
ART & STYLE – Lecturer, Founder Fashion + Race Database
- Kristi Henderson
SOCIAL IMPACT – Social Impact & Experiential Marketing Strategist, 2Fifty Seven Group
- Lisa Gelobter
TECHNOLOGY – CEO, tEQuitable
- Mona Scott-Young
ENTERTAINMENT – TV Producer + Entrepreneur
- Monique Blake
ENTERTAINMENT – Talent Manager
- Paulette Jordan
SOCIAL IMPACT – Former Democratic Idaho US Senate Candidate
- Phyllis Newhouse
TECHNOLOGY – Xtreme Solutions + Entrepreneur
- Stefanie Brown James
SOCIAL IMPACT – Founder, The Collective PAC
- Tanisha Scott
ART & STYLE – Creative Director, Choreographer + Producer
As part of its mission to propel Black culture, Culture Creators has consistently celebrated the accomplishments of key luminaries across a broad spectrum of industries, including entertainment, fashion, finance, technology, business and more. The Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, Culture Creators' annual signature event, exemplifies this mission and has previously honored Sylvia Rhone, Byron Allen, Marsai Martin, Jemele Hill, Kenya Barris, Charles D. King and the late Andre Harrell, to name a few. In 2019, Culture Creators launched the first-ever C2 Summit, a platform that targets students of color across all universities and provides interactive educational experiences, employment opportunities, and creates access to leaders across various career paths. Today, Culture Creators further advances its mission with the launch of the Empowered Women platform.
ABOUT CÎROC ULTRA-PREMIUM VODKA:
CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.
ABOUT CULTURE CREATORS:
Culture Creators is an organization that connects cultural pioneers with the new creators of culture via thought leadership, education, and ideation across passion points to ensure substantive influence and growth. The organization was also created to spotlight and amplify the contributions of individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture by providing a platform that engages and celebrates their accomplishments. In addition to panel discussions, HBCU summits, networking sessions, and workshops, Culture Creators has become the think-tank, talent incubator, and hub for innovators, creatives, and intellectuals who work to diversify various industries. Its annual events include the Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch and C2 Summit, to name a few.
