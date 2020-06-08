SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Republic of Korea government is paying attention to the blockchain game industry as a new growth engine for the game industry, the blockchain game service platform PlayDapp (CEO Brian Choi), a service of SuperTree, will introduce a blockchain game item brokerage service.
PlayDapp announced on that it has launched the NFT C2C exchange "PlayDapp MarketPLAce (https://playdapp.com)," which allows global users to freely trade blockchain game items.
"PlayDapp MarketPLAce" is an NFT* (Non-Fungable Token) exchange specialized in blockchain game items and supports trading services that allow users to freely sell and purchase game items acquired through game play by converting them into digital assets, NFTs.
*NFT is one of the Ethereum Blockchain technology standards. It is an irreplaceable asset also called ERC-721. A typical example of the technology is game items. Each is unique and identifiable.
Marketplace Industry expert, Koh Kwang-wook, the former CTO & founding member of the world's first online game item brokerage website "Item Bay" in 2001, was in charge of developing the NFT C2C exchange "PlayDapp MarketPLAce," drawing attention even before its launch.
Currently, there are two blockchain games whose items can be traded on the "PlayDapp MarketPLAce," "CryptoDozer" and "DozerBird," certain items created in the game can be converted to NFT, a digital asset with unique value. They all can be used in transactions between users. In addition, NFT items acquired due to the characteristics of the blockchain game can be used for various purposes not only in a single game but across various games.
"We are in talks with famous domestic and foreign developers to allow game items in the RPG genre to be traded through NFT through PlayDapp MarketPLAce in the future," said Choi Sungwone, general manager of PlayDapp strategy. "We will take the lead in creating a healthy game culture by trading user-to-user items using blockchain technology and transparent game development companies will take the lead in creating a healthy game culture."
Meanwhile, SuperTree, the developer of PlayDapp MarketPLAce, was named as part of C-Lab Outside, of Samsung Electronics, last November. C-Lab Outside is a startup incubation program that supports growth by discovering promising start-ups in Samsung Electronics. Not only can the selected startup seek opportunities for business cooperation with Samsung Electronics, but it will also benefit from a year-long move into Samsung Electronics' R&D campus in Seoul and up to 100 million won in support. <end>