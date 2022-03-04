RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CA-99 digital piano has become Kawai's most popular model among piano dealers and end users alike. Many have remarked that it is the best digital piano they've ever played.
The cornerstones of the CA-99 are the same as in every Kawai instrument, ultra-responsive touch and dynamic, colorful tone.
The authentic grand piano touch comes from Kawai's 'Grand Feel III' wooden key action. With ivory-touch white keys and ebony-touch black keys, the extended, fully wooden keys provide the weighted, counterbalanced movement pianists would expect in a fine grand piano.
With the flagship Shigeru Kawai concert grand piano as it's tonal foundation, the CA-99 uses Kawai's proprietary 'SK-EX rendering' multi-channel sound engine to provide the entire palette of tonal colors musicians demand in a world-class grand.
Kawai's exclusive 'twin drive' soundboard speaker system provides a warm full spectrum tone by utilizing transducers mounted to a real wooden soundboard. Supplementing the soundboard speaker system is a newly designed six speaker sound system with 360-degree diffusers to project the sound in all directions.
All features of the CA-99 are accessed through the full color touch screen. With 88 sounds, metronome, 100 rhythm patterns, MP3 and WAV recording and more, the CA-99 offers versatility to appeal to any musician. The 'Virtual Technician' feature allows the pianist to adjust 21 different parameters such as tone, damper resonance and much more. With Bluetooth audio and MIDI, the piano wirelessly connects to smart devices for a variety of creative and educational uses. Kawai's 'PianoRemote' app allows access to the piano's features from a phone, tablet or other device for even more versatility.
The CA-99 is housed in a modern, attractive upright cabinet and features a soft-fall fallboard. It is available in a satin black, satin white, rosewood or polished ebony cabinet to fit any décor.
Incredible touch. Exceptional sound. Advanced technology. The Kawai CA-99 is a digital piano sure to please everyone, from the enthusiastic beginner to the most demanding professional.
