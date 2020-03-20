NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, today announced the launch of Unlocking Us—the podcast hosted by internationally renowned researcher and five-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Brené Brown.
In the debut episode of the weekly podcast, initially slated to launch at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), Brown reminds us of the emotional fortitude needed when tackling what she calls F*CKING First Times, or FFTs, and offers a strategy for staying in tough first times versus tapping out and shutting down in the face of fear, discomfort, and vulnerability.
Unlocking Us launches today, March 20th, 2020, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RADIO.COM and everywhere podcasts are available. Listen to the first episode and subscribe to the series here: https://apple.co/unlockingus.
New episodes of Unlocking Us will be available on March 23, March 24, and March 25, 2020. Beginning April 1, 2020 new episodes will be available on Wednesdays.
In addition, there will be Unlocking Us bonus episodes.
The Unlocking Us schedule includes:
- Friday March 20th: Brené Brown on FFTs
- Monday March 23rd: Tarana Burke and Brené on Being Heard and Seen
- Tuesday March 24th: Glennon Doyle and Brené on Untamed
- Wednesday March 25th: Brené on Comparative Suffering
- April episodes include conversations with Jay and Mark Duplass, Professor Scott Sonenshein, and others
"Launching this podcast with Cadence13 feels like a dream come true for me!" said Brown. "As someone who values conversation, curiosity, and connection – the Unlocking Us podcast is the motherlode."
"We've all been so excited to launch Brené's podcast, and it couldn't be coming at a more important time for the world to hear," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13.
Unlocking Us will feature Brown in conversations that unlock the deeply human part of who we are, so we can live, love, parent, and lead with more courage and heart. Brown and her guests will unpack and explore the ideas, stories, experiences, books, films, and music that reflect the universal experiences of being human, from the bravest moments to the most brokenhearted.
Along with topic-based conversations with guests, the podcast series will also feature episodes with Brown teaching directly to the listeners, audience Q+A shows, and live events, all featuring the trademark mix of research, storytelling, and no BS style that has made Brown a cultural phenomenon.
Brown has one of the five most-viewed TED Talks in the world and recently premiered her first Netflix special to critical acclaim.
Brown has one of the five most-viewed TED Talks in the world and recently premiered her first Netflix special to critical acclaim.
Brown's work, studying the emotions and experiences that give meaning to our lives, has struck a chord with millions of people globally and made her one of the most sought-after speakers in the world—working with everyone from Fortune 50 CEOs, military leaders, and elite athletes, to activists, creatives, and helping professionals. With five #1 New York Times bestsellers to her credit and 6 million books sold in more than 40 different languages, she has also become a publishing powerhouse.
Follow Brené Brown on Twitter @BreneBrown and on Instagram @BreneBrown.
About Brené Brown:
Dr. Brené Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston where she holds the Huffington Foundation – Brené Brown Endowed Chair at The Graduate College of Social Work. Brené is also a visiting professor in management at The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. She has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy and is the author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers: The Gifts of Imperfection, Daring Greatly, Rising Strong, Braving the Wilderness, and her latest book, Dare to Lead, which is the culmination of a seven-year study on courage and leadership. Brené hosts the Unlocking Us podcast, and her TED talk – The Power of Vulnerability – is one of the top five most viewed TED talks in the world with over 45 million views. She is also the first researcher to have a filmed lecture on Netflix. The Call to Courage special debuted on the streaming service on April 19, 2019. Brené lives in Houston, Texas, with her husband, Steve. They have two children, Ellen and Charlie. Visit https://brenebrown.com for more information.
About Cadence13:
Cadence13, a division of RADIO.COM, is a leading premium podcast company and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Sophia Amoruso, David Axelrod, Nick Bilton, Rachel Brathen, Brené Brown, Dean Budnick, Emma Chamberlain, Deepak Chopra, Gotham Chopra, Lauren Conrad, Remi Cruz, David Dobrik, Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, Jon Favreau, Malcolm Gladwell, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Michael Lewis, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, James Andrew Miller, Mike Murphy, Leon Neyfakh, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Peck, David Plouffe, Zac Stuart-Pontier, Paul Rabil, Ben Reiter, Rhett and Link, Rick Rubin, Michael Sheehan, Maria Shriver, Marc Smerling, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, iO Tillett Wright and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Originals and has a broad range of programming partners including Comments by Celebs, Conde Nast, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, Girlboss Media, goop, Granity Studios, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Pushkin Industries, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
