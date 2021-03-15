NEWARK, Del., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadoco Corp. is specialized in trading investments in intangible assets and will auction its Brand Booster & domain names: 911LIMO & SAFELIMO and as a bonus 911POT.

Cadoco Corp. "911 Brand Booster" works at every level.

Regulatory issues:  The G20 governments are all assigned to ensure policy and regulatory issues between advanced and emerging economies and thus ensure stability in the global economy.

Ride sharing and the legalization of cannabis, mostly in North America, are two crucial factors that set off a wake-up call for governments to take action.  Covid-19 also helps to enforce large and widespread shifts, especially for those who are resilient.

It was long before these events that Cadoco Corp. was inspired to develop its 911 Brand Booster Portfolio and the timing is right to set its visions into action. 

If you trust brand values and want to invest in outstanding intangibles assets that target, disrupt and enhance the issues of the global economy, this auction provides you with essential business tools and marketing proposals prior to going public. 

Cadoco Corp. Brand Booster Portfolio:

Domain Names

911LIMO & SAFELIMO   .COM .ORG .NET .INFO .CA

Details: Please refer to our Previous Press Release, Feb 22,2021  

MARKET FORECAST

FinancialNewsMedia.com 

Legal Marijuana Market Size Could Now Exceed $70 Billion by 2027 as Demand Rises

Auction Details & Special Offer

The starting Bids:

911POT              250K      Domain names

911LIMO*           500K      Domain names + Trademarks     *Sold in Pair

SAFELIMO*        500K      Domain names + Trademarks     *Sold in Pair

Special Offer: Bids over USD $1 million will automatically include:

911LIMO, SAFELIMO and 911POT as a free bonus.

Online Auction

Closing at 1pm ET

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

REGISTER FOR BIDDING

