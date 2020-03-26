LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, one of the world's most diversified gaming and entertainment companies, remains committed to helping nearby communities in this time of need, donating food, as well as essential personal protection equipment across the country to assist healthcare workers, law enforcement and more. To date, the company has supplied more than 250,000 pounds of food, which is equivalent to approximately 208,000 meals to numerous food banks and charities. Additionally, Caesars Entertainment has provided thousands of items including gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to local hospitals, first responders and local charities.
"During these extraordinary circumstances, we are dedicated to assisting our local communities across the country that are heavily impacted by donating perishables to nearby food banks and charities, as well as necessary supplies to first responders," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We will continue to seek ways to give back to our neighbors who are in need as part of our commitment to help put this unprecedented situation we are all facing behind us."
All Caesars Entertainment resorts and casinos across the United States have volunteered to assist their local communities, including in Las Vegas. The following are some examples:
Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts
- Donated approximately 116,000 pounds of perishable food items to Three Square Food Bank.
- Provided gloves, masks and sanitizers from inventory to University Medical Center (UMC), Las Vegas.
Caesars Atlantic City, Bally's Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
- The Atlantic City resorts donated more than 40,000 pounds of food to Community Food Bank of Southern New Jersey, Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army.
- In addition to these donations, the company has also donated food not suitable for human consumption to animal rescues in need like The Funny Farm in Mays Landing, NJ.
Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino
- Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino donated 15,000 pounds of food to the Ak-Chin Indian Community, which will be distributed to the Community's elders and families in need.
Harrah's Resort Southern California
- Harrah's Resort Southern California donated more than 8,000 pounds of produce and refrigerated items to the San Diego Food Bank, as well as 805 pounds to The Foundry Escondido.
Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino
- Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino donated more than 8,000 pounds of food to the Mid-South Food Bank, Memphis Union Mission, and Sacred Heart Mission.
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
- Horseshoe Casino Baltimore donated roughly 7,500 pounds of food to the Maryland Food Bank and other organizations.
- Horseshoe Baltimore is also partnering with Thread, Inc., Union Baptist Church and New Psalmist Baptist Church to ensure the food reaches those in need.
Harrah's New Orleans
- Harrah's New Orleans donated 7,852 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank New Orleans, which will result in 6,543 meals for the community.
Horseshoe Casino Bossier City, Louisiana
- Donated more than 7,000 pounds of food to Bossier Schools and The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Harrah's Kansas City Hotel & Casino
- Harrah's Kansas City Hotel & Casino donated 5,000 pounds of produce and one pallet of dairy to the North Kansas City YMCA, which is working in conjunction with several organizations in the greater Kansas City area.
Indiana Grand Racing & Casino
- Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, IN donated more than 4,000 pounds of perishable food to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.
Harrah's Reno
- Harrah's Reno donated 150 pounds of food to Food Bank of Northern Nevada, 500 meals to Catholic Charities and 100 meals to Gospel Mission.
- Hash House A Go Go donated more than 200 pounds of food to Catholic Charities as well.
Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino
- Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino donated over $13,000 of food to local agencies including Laughlin Meals on Wheels, Food for Families, The Arc and Laughlin Food Bank, along with several cases of toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotions to Living Waters Hospice, Hospice of Havasu and Billet Home Health & Hospice.
Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino and Horseshoe Council Bluffs Casino
- Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino and Horseshoe Council Bluffs Casino in Iowa donated 7,600 pounds of food to employees.
Caesars Southern Indiana, Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe, Harrah's Joliet, Harrah's Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, Harrah's Gulf Coast Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs also donated perishables and essential supplies to their local communities.
