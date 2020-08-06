RENO and LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars," "CZR," or "the Company"), formerly known as Eldorado Resorts, Inc., today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:
- Net revenue for legacy Eldorado Resorts properties of $126.5 million, a decrease of 80.1% on a GAAP basis and 78.2% on a same-store basis versus the comparable prior-year period
- Net loss of $100.0 million compared to net income of $18.9 million for the comparable prior-year period
- Same-store Adjusted EBITDA for legacy Eldorado Resorts of negative $10.4 million versus positive $164.8 million for the comparable prior-year period
- Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment Corporation completed their merger on July 20, 2020 creating the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S.
- New Caesars Entertainment Inc. pro forma liquidity positions the company well to weather any short term disruptions due to COVID-19
- 51 properties of new Caesars Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. have resumed operations since mid-May 2020
Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., commented, "Our second quarter operating trends were negatively impacted as the majority of our properties remained closed during April and May 2020. Our properties began to reopen in late May and early June. All of the combined new Caesars Entertainment, Inc. regional properties are now reopened and we are encouraged by operating trends."
Reeg continued, "Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans. Our number one priority remains the safety and security of our Team Members and Guests. Our COVID-19 operating plans for reopened properties are designed to ensure a safe and exciting environment for our Guests. We remain optimistic regarding an eventual recovery of travel and tourism in the U.S. and especially Las Vegas."
($ in thousands)
Total Net Revenue
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ 29,937
$ 127,727
$ -
$ 127,727
-76.6%
Midwest
22,787
97,239
22,991
74,248
-69.3%
South
30,760
116,937
-
116,937
-73.7%
East
21,226
170,455
32,707
137,748
-84.6%
Central
19,848
122,792
-
122,792
-83.8%
Corporate and Other
1,912
1,971
-
1,971
-3.0%
Total Net Revenue
$ 126,470
$ 637,121
$ 55,698
$ 581,423
-78.2%
($ in thousands)
Net (Loss) Income
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ (12,711)
$ 11,348
$ -
$ 11,348
-212.0%
Midwest
1,378
21,435
4,737
16,698
-91.8%
South
(10,912)
12,747
-
12,747
-185.6%
East
(30,456)
15,981
3,107
12,874
-336.6%
Central
(20,452)
13,070
-
13,070
-256.5%
Corporate and Other
(26,843)
(55,645)
-
(55,645)
-51.8%
Total Net (Loss) Income
$ (99,996)
$ 18,936
$ 7,844
$ 11,092
-1,001.5%
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ 734
$ 34,305
$ -
$ 34,305
-97.9%
Midwest
4,648
36,753
7,932
28,821
-83.9%
South
(2,476)
29,109
-
29,109
-108.5%
East
(9,948)
47,418
5,904
41,514
-124.0%
Central
3,593
39,602
-
39,602
-90.9%
Corporate and Other
(6,934)
(8,526)
-
(8,526)
-18.7%
Total Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$ (10,383)
$ 178,661
$ 13,836
$ 164,825
-106.3%
Net (Loss) Income
$ (99,996)
$ 18,936
Basic EPS
$ (1.25)
$ 0.24
Diluted EPS
$ (1.25)
$ 0.24
($ in thousands)
Total Net Revenue
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ 135,427
$ 245,822
$ -
$ 245,822
-44.9%
Midwest
83,580
194,026
47,319
146,707
-43.0%
South
127,812
249,651
-
249,651
-48.8%
East
129,282
336,688
70,944
265,744
-51.4%
Central
119,553
243,264
-
243,264
-50.9%
Corporate and Other
3,885
3,493
-
3,493
11.2%
Total Net Revenue
$ 599,539
$1,272,944
$ 118,263
$ 1,154,681
-48.1%
($ in thousands)
Net (Loss) Income
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ (104,011)
$ 15,665
$ -
$ 15,665
-764.0%
Midwest
(15,239)
43,590
9,887
33,703
-145.2%
South
(24,910)
32,956
-
32,956
-175.6%
East
(32,647)
27,149
5,229
21,920
-248.9%
Central
(15,728)
25,948
-
25,948
-160.6%
Corporate and Other
(83,099)
(88,143)
-
(88,143)
-5.7%
Total Net (Loss) Income
$ (275,634)
$ 57,165
$ 15,116
$ 42,049
-755.5%
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted EBITDA
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019 Total(2)
Change
West
$ 20,359
$ 58,348
$ -
$ 58,348
-65.1%
Midwest
26,435
73,077
16,654
56,423
-53.1%
South
15,228
67,780
-
67,780
-77.5%
East
12,337
86,922
10,737
76,185
-83.8%
Central
33,490
77,925
-
77,925
-57.0%
Corporate and Other
(15,685)
(18,739)
-
(18,739)
-16.3%
Total Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$ 92,164
$ 345,313
$ 27,391
$ 317,922
-71.0%
Net (Loss) Income
$ (275,634)
$ 57,165
Basic EPS
$ (3.49)
$ 0.74
Diluted EPS
$ (3.49)
$ 0.73
(1)
Figures are for Presque for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending January 11, 2019, Nemacolin for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending March 8, 2019, and Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
(2)
Total figures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 exclude the results of operations for Presque for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending January 11, 2019, Nemacolin for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending March 8, 2019 and Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Such presentation does not conform to GAAP or the Securities and Exchange Commission rules for pro forma presentation; however, we believe that the additional financial information will be helpful to investors in comparing current results with results of prior periods. This is non-GAAP data and should not be considered a substitute for data prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the results of operations reported by the Company.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measurement and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a widely used measure of operating performance in the gaming industry. See "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" below for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, which the Company believes is the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, legacy Eldorado Resorts had $2.7 billion of debt outstanding. Total cash and cash equivalents were $950.5 million, excluding restricted cash.
"We have a strong liquidity position which will allow us to weather short term weakness due to COVID-19. For new Caesars Entertainment, Inc. we successfully executed an $8 billion debt raise on June 19, 2020 which further enhances our pro forma liquidity," said Bret Yunker, Chief Financial Officer.
Combined Eldorado and Caesars Results
The company has posted certain financial metrics of the combined company for the period January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. A presentation of these results can be located at https://investor.caesars.com.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategies, objectives and plans for future development or acquisitions of properties or operations, as well as expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "expects," "might," "may," "estimates," "could," "should," "would," "will likely continue," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements which are included elsewhere in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include: (a) the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency, including (i) the impact of the actions taken to contain the public health emergency or mitigate its impact, (ii) the direct and indirect economic effects of the public health emergency and measures to contain it (including various state governments', tribal authorities' and/or regulatory authorities' issuance of directives, mandates, orders or similar actions restricting freedom of movement and business operations, such as travel restrictions, border closures, business closures, limitations on public gatherings, quarantines and "shelter-at-home" orders, any of which may result in the closure of business operations) and (iii) changes and instability in global, national and regional economic activity and financial market activity as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the impact on consumer discretionary spending and travel; (b) risks related to the combination of the Company and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC) (the "merger") and the integration of their respective businesses and assets; (c) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger; (d) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger, including cost savings and expected synergies, are not realized when expected or at all; (e) the impact of divestitures that are required as a condition to receipt of required regulatory approvals for the merger; (f) risks associated with increased leverage and additional rental expense resulting from debt financing and real estate transactions undertaken in connection with the merger; (g) competitive responses to the merger; (h) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; and (i) additional factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's and CEC's respective most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the forward-looking statements.
In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES:
Casino and pari-mutuel commissions
$
101,479
$
457,162
$
441,228
$
927,848
Food and beverage
6,567
75,356
62,813
150,637
Hotel
8,916
78,391
57,292
143,175
Other
9,508
26,212
38,206
51,284
Net revenues
126,470
637,121
599,539
1,272,944
EXPENSES:
Casino and pari-mutuel commissions
43,354
203,240
202,510
413,546
Food and beverage
8,250
59,497
61,505
119,882
Hotel
5,846
25,136
28,114
48,786
Other
1,179
10,723
10,360
21,972
Marketing and promotions
5,105
32,080
30,058
64,381
General and administrative
64,862
117,431
156,537
237,319
Corporate
13,050
21,051
29,532
37,805
Impairment charges
—
—
160,758
958
Depreciation and amortization
48,939
56,533
99,372
114,290
Total operating expenses
190,585
525,691
778,746
1,058,939
(Loss) gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment
(65)
(366)
1,393
21,952
Transaction expenses
(12,697)
(7,292)
(21,991)
(9,186)
Loss from unconsolidated affiliates
(1,450)
(1,222)
(1,702)
(617)
Operating (loss) income
(78,327)
102,550
(201,507)
226,154
OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense, net
(68,136)
(71,798)
(134,600)
(145,308)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(158)
—
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments and marketable securities
12,806
(1,398)
(10,202)
(2,858)
Total other expense
(55,330)
(73,196)
(144,960)
(148,166)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(133,657)
29,354
(346,467)
77,988
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
33,661
(10,418)
70,833
(20,823)
Net (loss) income
$
(99,996)
$
18,936
$
(275,634)
$
57,165
Net (loss) income per share of common stock:
Basic
$
(1.25)
$
0.24
$
(3.49)
$
0.74
Diluted
$
(1.25)
$
0.24
$
(3.49)
$
0.73
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
80,053,676
77,682,759
79,009,373
77,625,303
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
80,053,676
78,725,289
79,009,373
78,657,552
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
SUMMARY INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION OF
NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income
$
(12,711)
$
1,378
$
(10,912)
$
(30,456)
$
(20,452)
$
(26,843)
$
(99,996)
Interest expense, net
5,295
(32)
4,196
12,842
13,505
32,330
68,136
Benefit for income taxes
(5,392)
(931)
(2,757)
(3,617)
(1,247)
(19,717)
(33,661)
Unrealized gain on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
(12,806)
(12,806)
Depreciation and amortization
13,299
4,148
6,786
11,046
11,793
1,867
48,939
Stock-based compensation
-
1
1
-
-
4,227
4,229
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
12,697
12,697
Other(2)
243
84
210
237
(6)
1,311
2,079
Adjusted EBITDA
$
734
$
4,648
$
(2,476)
$
(9,948)
$
3,593
$
(6,934)
$
(10,383)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income
$
11,348
$
21,435
$
12,747
$
15,981
$
13,070
$
(55,645)
$
18,936
Interest expense, net
4,982
(1)
4,353
12,691
13,306
36,467
71,798
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
4,283
7,578
1,923
6,541
1,657
(11,564)
10,418
Unrealized loss on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
1,398
1,398
Depreciation and amortization
13,508
7,714
9,850
12,240
11,480
1,741
56,533
Stock-based compensation
-
10
-
-
-
6,499
6,509
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
7,292
7,292
Other(3)
184
17
236
(35)
89
5,286
5,777
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,305
$
36,753
$
29,109
$
47,418
$
39,602
$
(8,526)
$
178,661
Divestitures:
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net income
$
-
$
4,737
$
-
$
3,107
$
-
$
-
$
7,844
Provision for income taxes
-
1,241
-
1,156
-
-
2,397
Depreciation and amortization
-
1,950
-
1,643
-
-
3,593
Stock-based compensation
-
4
-
-
-
-
4
Other(3)
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
$
-
$
7,932
$
-
$
5,904
$
-
$
-
$
13,836
Excluding Divestitures:
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income
$
11,348
$
16,698
$
12,747
$
12,874
$
13,070
$
(55,645)
$
11,092
Interest expense, net
4,982
(1)
4,353
12,691
13,306
36,467
71,798
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
4,283
6,337
1,923
5,385
1,657
(11,564)
8,021
Unrealized loss on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
1,398
1,398
Depreciation and amortization
13,508
5,764
9,850
10,597
11,480
1,741
52,940
Stock-based compensation
-
6
-
-
-
6,499
6,505
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
7,292
7,292
Other(3)
184
17
236
(33)
89
5,286
5,779
Adjusted EBITDA(5)
$
34,305
$
28,821
$
29,109
$
41,514
$
39,602
$
(8,526)
$
164,825
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net loss
$
(104,011)
$
(15,239)
$
(24,910)
$
(32,647)
$
(15,728)
$
(83,099)
$
(275,634)
Interest expense, net
10,466
(42)
8,529
25,661
26,933
63,053
134,600
Benefit for income taxes
(16,720)
(3,658)
(4,286)
(3,229)
(1,285)
(41,655)
(70,833)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
-
158
158
Unrealized loss on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
10,202
10,202
Depreciation and amortization
27,237
8,670
13,906
22,287
23,556
3,716
99,372
Stock-based compensation
-
3
3
-
-
9,965
9,971
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
21,991
21,991
Other(2)
103,387
36,701
21,986
265
14
(16)
162,337
Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,359
$
26,435
$
15,228
$
12,337
$
33,490
$
(15,685)
$
92,164
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income
$
15,665
$
43,590
$
32,956
$
27,149
$
25,948
$
(88,143)
$
57,165
Interest expense, net
10,072
3
8,701
25,530
26,580
74,422
145,308
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
5,677
13,252
4,881
9,695
2,575
(15,257)
20,823
Unrealized loss on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
2,858
2,858
Depreciation and amortization
26,651
16,135
20,865
24,389
22,690
3,560
114,290
Stock-based compensation
-
25
9
7
-
11,416
11,457
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
9,186
9,186
Other(3)
283
72
368
152
132
(16,781)
(15,774)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
58,348
$
73,077
$
67,780
$
86,922
$
77,925
$
(18,739)
$
345,313
Divestitures:
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net income
$
-
$
9,887
$
-
$
5,229
$
-
$
-
$
15,116
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
23
-
-
23
Provision for income taxes
-
2,616
-
1,730
-
-
4,346
Depreciation and amortization
-
4,140
-
3,670
-
-
7,810
Stock-based compensation
-
11
-
7
-
-
18
Other(3)
-
-
-
78
-
-
78
Adjusted EBITDA(6)
$
-
$
16,654
$
-
$
10,737
$
-
$
-
$
27,391
Excluding Divestitures:
West
Midwest
South
East
Central
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income
$
15,665
$
33,703
$
32,956
$
21,920
$
25,948
$
(88,143)
$
42,049
Interest expense, net
10,072
3
8,701
25,507
26,580
74,422
145,285
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
5,677
10,636
4,881
7,965
2,575
(15,257)
16,477
Unrealized loss on investments and marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
2,858
2,858
Depreciation and amortization
26,651
11,995
20,865
20,719
22,690
3,560
106,480
Stock-based compensation
-
14
9
-
-
11,416
11,439
Transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
-
9,186
9,186
Other(3)
283
72
368
74
132
(16,781)
(15,852)
Adjusted EBITDA(5)
$
58,348
$
56,423
$
67,780
$
76,185
$
77,925
$
(18,739)
$
317,922
(1)
Transaction expenses primarily represent costs related to the acquisition of Caesars for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and costs related to the acquisitions of Elgin and Tropicana for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
(2)
Other, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, is comprised of severance expense, (gain) loss on the sale or disposal of property and equipment, equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate and selling costs associated with the divestitures of Kansas City, Vicksburg, Shreveport, and MontBleu. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other is also comprised of impairment charges.
(3)
Other, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, is comprised of severance expense, (gain) loss on the sale or disposal of property and equipment, equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate and the gain associated with the sales of Presque and Nemacolin. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other is also comprised of impairment charges.
(4)
Figures are for Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(5)
Total figures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 exclude the results of operations for Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville. Total figures for the six months ended June 30, 2019 exclude the results of operations for Presque for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending January 11, 2019, Nemacolin for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending March 8, 2019 and Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Such presentation does not conform to GAAP or the Securities and Exchange Commission rules for pro forma presentation; however, we believe that the additional financial information will be helpful to investors in comparing current results with results of prior periods. This is non-GAAP data and should not be considered a substitute for data prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the results of operations reported by the Company.
(6)
Figures are for Presque for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending January 11, 2019, Nemacolin for the period beginning January 1, 2019 and ending March 8, 2019 and Mountaineer, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville for the six months ended June 30, 2019.