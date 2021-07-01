LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on August 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.
Participants should dial (833) 665-0647, or (914) 987-7309 for international callers, and enter Conference ID 2469744 approximately 10 minutes before the call start time. The call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.
A recording of the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days after the event.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble (Must be 19 or older in Ontario). Must be 18 or older for pari-mutuel wagering in Florida, Indiana Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Must be 18 or older to participate in a poker wagering activity in Florida. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. CO, MS, NV or NC: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. CA, IL, NJ or PA: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP. LA: 1-877-770-STOP. MO: 1-888-BETSOFF. IA: 1-800-BETSOFF. IN: 1-800-9WITHIT. FL: 888-ADMIT-IT. OH: For help, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or visit the Ohio for Responsible Gambling website at org.ohio.gov. MD: Please play responsibly, for help visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ontario: PlaySmart 1-866-531-2600. ©2021, Caesars Entertainment. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-inc-to-report-2021-second-quarter-results-on-august-3-2021-301323815.html
SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.