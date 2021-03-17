ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calero-MDSL, a leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space, announced that it is making a significant expansion to its solution offering by launching a Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Expense Management module as part of its platform. The company is the first-to-market with a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing both the variable and fixed costs associated with UCaaS programs integrated with its established wireline and mobility programs.
The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic further accelerated the trend toward online enterprise collaboration and cloud-based communication platforms (UCaaS). UCaaS platforms like Zoom, Teams and Webex have become required as businesses around the world have rearchitected their workforces to enable them to work from home. According to Gartner, by 2024, 75% of enterprise workers will no longer require a desk phone, up from 30% in 2020. With the new UCaaS expense management module from Calero-MDSL, companies will now have complete visibility of subscription spend, utilization, analytics, and management across leading UCaaS platforms like Zoom, Teams and Webex.
"Calero-MDSL is proud to release this industry-first solution to the market, helping our customers manage their technology spend and navigate rapidly changing business environments. We continue to look at industry trends, and work in partnership with our customers to deliver what they need to be successful. As a result, we are ideally positioned to enable this technology shift for our customers, while delivering incredible insight that allow enterprises to understand and manage their investments within a single application." said President and CRO, Andrew Taylor.
Gartner recently recognized that enterprise communications and IT services continue to grow, driven by more video usage, cloud-based services, and the use of IoT services, as these and other services fulﬁll an increasingly enabling role for enterprises on their journey toward digitization. Enterprises use TEM services to optimize and manage the cost for communications services.
Calero-MDSL is the only expense management solution provider that connects UCaaS usage and spend with variable call costs to identify and quickly eliminate technology waste. TEM, Digital Workplace and Software Asset Management Teams can:
- Discover and analyze subscription costs and usage in a single integrated solution for the entire organization
- Automatically identify where usage or plans can be right sized, as well as audit and validation of subscription charges
- Seamlessly integrate wireline and call plan expenses in a single view
- Empower managers to reallocate underutilized subscriptions and maximize value through advanced analytics
- Provide end users a portal to view their applications, costs, and the ability to self-manage their applications
By integrating its industry leading TEM solution with a new UCaaS offering, Calero-MDSL provides enterprise clients with a simple, and easy to use platform to view, understand and manage their complex technology expenses - something that no other TEM provider offers today.
See the solution in action at http://www.caleromdsl.com/solutions-services
About Calero-MDSL
Calero-MDSL is a leading provider of Technology Expense Management solutions designed to provide clarity, control, compliance, and cost savings. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero-MDSL partners with enterprises to provide a unified expense management service that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and SaaS Management. Calero-MDSL has thousands of customers worldwide, including corporations, universities, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at caleromdsl.com
About Oak Hill Capital
Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with approximately $15 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 33 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 90 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Consumer, Retail & Distribution; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Services. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit oakhill.com
About Riverside Partners
Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit riversidepartners.com
